Anne Hathaway Takes a Dramatic Tumble On Set While Filming The Devil Wears Prada Sequel, Sparking Fans' Reactions.

Anne Hathaway has suffered an epic fall over the steps while filming the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. She was photographed falling down a stoop in Newyork City on Wednesday (August 27). The actress, 42, was walking down the steps when she slipped after one of her heels broke, making her tumble to the ground.

Hathaway fell down when cameras rolled for the movie, which began production last month. She was wearing a beige, patterned blouse, which was tucked into a black, pleated skirt. The brunette beauty completed her look with black strappy heels that caused her to fall. Although it appeared spontaneous, the situation was confusing to onlookers as it was unclear whether Hathaway was acting out a scene or if the fall was unplanned. Though her left leg was awkwardly tucked under her body when she landed on her bottom, the actress laughed it off and quickly gathered herself back up.

However, it is unclear if Hathaway was acting or if she suffered a mishap, as neither the film production nor Hathaway has confirmed whether the fall was part of the script. The photos taken after the incident show her smiling and playfully posing with her arms in the air. A still shows her partially hugging a crew member while wearing the broken footwear. Another image captures her holding the arm of a crew member while hobbling along the street.

After watching the footage of her fall and images of the epic tumble, her fans were worried about her health. Several of her followers shared their concerns through various social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). Here are a few of them.

THANK "GOODNESS" you're *OKAY and it's always steps that we slip & fall on. SO "SORRY" this happened and "RELIEVED" you didn't get injured nor hurt. "REST" your back, leg & ankle muscles.

You fell just the same way as 28 years ago at the stands while filming The Princess Diaries... And reacted graciously as well.

Anne Hathaway proved her true professionalism on the set of The Devil Wears Prada — after a minor fall, the actress instantly got back up and kept filming the scene without missing a beat.

Hathway is reprising her role as Runway' assistant Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which will feature Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, the intimidating editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. Emily Blunt will also reprise her role as senior assistant Emily Charlton.

Other cast members include Broadway stars Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora, comedian Caleb Hearon, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, and Kenneth Branagh. The movie is expected to hit big screens on May 1, 2026.