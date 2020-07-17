Captain America star Chris Evans might have won the hearts of millions of people, but the actor was all praises for six-year-old boy Bridger Walker, who saved his little sister from dog attack and ended up getting about 90 stitches.

Chris Evans was so inspired by the little boy that he has promised to send one of his authentic shields of Captain America to encourage him. The six-year-old boy hailed as hero is currently recovering from the plastic surgery.

Stars noticed Walker's bravery after his aunt Nicole Walker posted about the heroic act of the boy on Twitter tagging the boy's favorite heroes Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Hiddleston, Chad Wickboseman, Vin Diesel and Chris Evans. The stars reacted to the same with awe and called the boy real hero while wishing him a speedy recovery.

Why is Walker a Hero?

Giving details of the incident, his aunt Nicole stated that a dog was attacking Walker's little sister. Walker took her hand and started running while making her safe and instead got bitten by the dog several times. Despite being hurt, he did not let his sister's hand go and ran with her, making sure she was not hurt.

She also said that the dog belonged to their neighbors who have been really good to the family especially Walker. Thus, she clarified that even this incident has not caused any harm to their relationship and they are said to be in good terms.

Bridger Walker who woke up from the pain of surgery had a shock of his life when his aunt read out messages from his favorite stars. The boy who has stitches cannot laugh or speak properly still but hearing the messages he was said to be grinning and trying to express his happiness.

Love to Walker From Chris Evans to Anne Hathaway

"I'm sure you've heard this a lot over the last couple of the days, but let me be the next one to tell you. Pal, you're a hero. What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you," Chris Evans said.

"Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down," he added wishing for Walker's speedy recovery after promising his to send the authentic Captain America shield.

"Bridger, six-years-old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He's a hero. So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans. Spread love," wrote Brandon Davis sharing the video on his Twitter account.

"People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart," wrote Mark Ruffalo of The Hulk fame. Actors Brie Larson, Robbie Amell and Grant Gustin also took to coal media to praise Walker.

The video also caught the eyes of Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathaway. She tagged the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo and asked "Do you need a teammate?? "