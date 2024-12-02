Elton John Reveals He Has Lost Eyesight after Battling Severe Illness and Is Unable to Watch His Own Musical

Elton John revealed he has lost his vision after struggling with a "severe" infection. The legendary musician, 77, made the shocking revelation on Sunday evening while speaking to guests at the Dominion Theatre in London's West End, following the charity gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.

"As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven't been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it," John told the crowd, per the BBC. The Grammy-winning musician also praised his husband, David Furnish, and thanked him for supporting him during the challenging time of his life.

Life-Changing Injury

"To my husband, who's been my rock, because I haven't been able to come to many of the previews because as you know, I've lost my eyesight, so it's hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it," John continued, per a video posted on TikTok.

"And, boy, it sounded good tonight! OK! Thank you for coming!"

John, who was joined by his husband, composed the original score for "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical," which features Tony nominee Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly.

The charity performance on Sunday night drew a glittering crowd, including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Lily Collins, and Elizabeth Hurley.

Future Uncertain

In early September, the "Rocket Man" singer had spoken about his vision problems, sharing that he had "limited sight in one eye" following a "severe eye infection" he battled over the summer.

"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," John wrote in a statement at the time.

He said: "It's been a while since I've done anything. I just have to get off my backside. I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France.

"It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest. So there's hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment.

"Because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording I don't know, because I can't see a lyric for a start.

"We're taking an initiative to try and get it better, but at the moment that's really what we're concentrating on."