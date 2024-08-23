Annabelle 2.0 ? Possessed doll attacks 17 men in England is Labelled as the " World's Most Haunted Doll"

In Rotherham, England, a haunted doll is gaining attention for allegedly attacking men. The doll, believed to be possessed by a jilted bride named Elizabeth, has been accused of physically harming 17 men. Dubbed the "world's most haunted doll," it now resides in the Haunted Objects Museum in South Yorkshire.

Lee Steer, a 37-year-old paranormal investigator, bought the doll on eBay for £866 after hearing about its strange behavior. During an investigation, Steer felt a burning sensation on his neck. Later, he discovered pentagram-shaped scratches on his back. Steer stated, "It seems like the doll has a hatred towards men." He added that more than 15 men have reported being scratched by the doll, but no women have been harmed. His partner, Sarah Carter, 32, avoids the room where the doll is kept due to discomfort.

Beyond physical injuries, the doll is said to cause chaos in other ways. It has reportedly set off fire alarms, moved objects, and even thrown perfume bottles across the room. Steer mentioned that during one investigation, the words "bride" and "haunting" mysteriously appeared in video footage.

Another paranormal investigator, Jon-Paul Kenny, shared his experience with the doll. While filming a TikTok session, Kenny felt someone grab his shirt and touch his skin. He believes the doll was responsible. "It was 100% the bridal doll that did this to me," Kenny said. Though he wasn't scared, the experience left him uneasy.

Some speculate that the doll's aggressive behavior might stem from jealousy. The museum recently acquired a famous artifact from the horror film series The Conjuring, which features a possessed doll named Annabelle. This new addition could be triggering Elizabeth's hostile actions.

Steer explained, "Why she (Elizabeth) is doing it is a mystery. Some people think she was treated badly by a man, and some think her wedding went wrong, so this is why she haunts a bridal doll."

The eerie events surrounding the doll continue to draw attention, leaving many to wonder about the true nature of its haunting. As the story unfolds, more male visitors may experience the doll's alleged wrath. Whether driven by jealousy or a deeper, darker reason, the haunted doll remains a chilling presence in the museum.