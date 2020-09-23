Several space scientists strongly believe that life is not confined to earth, as there could be alien life forms in the deep nooks of the universe thriving in other space bodies. Believing this assumption, the CIA had once hired an anonymous psychic to discover aliens that might be living on Mars.

Project Stargate

According to a report published in the Sun, this psychic allegedly had remote viewing capability, and it helped him to view the surface of Mars while being on earth. The seemingly creepy experiment took place in 1984 as a part of Project Stargate, a confidential mission carried out by the US Army with the help of psychics and paranormal investigators.

This secretive project cost $20 million, and in 2017, the CIA released records from the project online. It was British investigator Nick Redfern who uncovered CIA's experiment to discover an alien civilization on the Red Planet.

Psychic Saw Aliens on Mars

Using the alleged remote viewing ability, the psychic claimed to have seen aliens on Mars, and these extraterrestrial beings were unusually tall. He also claimed to have seen pyramids and building-like structures on Mars.

"Ah very tall, very large people but they're very thin. They look thin because of their height and they dress like in, oh hell, it's like a real light silk, but it's not flowing type clothing, it's like cut to fit," said the psychic, The Sun reports.

The psychic also revealed that the aliens on Mars are dying out due to environmental changes, and they are now trying hard to survive.

Redfern, in his book, 'The Martians: Evidence of Life on the Red Planet' revealed that Mars was once a hospitable world with its own civilization. According to Redfern, something disastrous has happened on Mars, and it has resulted in the extinction of life on the Red Planet.

"When we put together the many and varied anomalies that have been photographed on the surface of the planet - such as the Face on Mars, the ancient pyramids, and even strange lifeforms such as the "Face-Hugger" creature - it's clear to me that life existed on Mars," said Redfern.

Redfern also suggested that aliens could be still living on Mars, and to uncover these mysteries, space agencies like NASA should send a manned mission to the Red Planet.

Are Humans Prepared to Accept Realities Surrounding Alien Existence?

A few months back, Dr Jim Green, a chief NASA scientist had predicted that alien life could be discovered on Mars within 2021. According to Green, even though aliens could be real, humans are not ready to accept the realities surrounding extraterrestrial existence.