Anna Paulina Luna: MAGA Head of Task Force Formed to Expose 'Federal Secrets' Believes There Were Two Shooters in JFK Assassination

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who leads a newly formed congressional task force aimed at exposing "federal secrets," said on Tuesday that she believes there were "two shooters" involved in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. Luna said that she firmly believed that there was a second shooter involved in the plot.

Her team plans to declassify highly sought-after documents related to JFK's assassination, and also files connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The task force also plans to build on the Trump administration's efforts to release records tied to the assassinations of former New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Luna Wild Claim

"Based on what I've been seeing so far, the initial hearing that was actually held here in Congress was actually faulty in the single-bullet theory," Luna said during a Capitol Hill press conference, referring to the Warren Commission.

"I believe that there were two shooters," she added.

It will begin with a "comprehensive investigation" into Kennedy's fatal shooting in Dallas, Texas, in November 1963.

The Warren Commission, a nearly year-long government investigation into JFK's assassination, concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald was solely responsible for Kennedy's murder.

However, in its final report published in 1979, the House Select Committee on Assassinations mentions that Kennedy was "probably assassinated as a result of a conspiracy."

"There's been conflicting evidence," Luna said regarding the various investigations into JFK's assassination, "and I think that even the FBI at the time reported some anomalies in the initial autopsy at Bethesda, Maryland."

"All of those, though, seem to have been rinsed and repeated in the media to push a certain narrative that we don't agree with," the congresswoman argued, noting that she hopes the new task force can "put to bed some of the theories that have been out there" about the JFK assassination with "the full truth."

"And the full truth starts with transparency," Luna said.

Task Force's Bigger Plans

The bipartisan task force intends to call upon some of the "attending physicians at the initial assassination" to testify, along with those who served on "various commissions" that investigated the case, according to Luna.

The Florida Republican also hopes the task force, which will operate under the House Oversight Committee, will be granted access to thousands of pages of JFK assassination records before they are made public.

Last month, President Trump ordered the declassification and release of long-withheld documents related to the assassinations of JFK, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Since Trump's executive order, the FBI alone has uncovered around 14,000 pages of material concerning the JFK assassination, Axios reported Monday.

Luna also plans to push to expose what the U.S. government knows about UFOs. She indicated that classified documents related to the origins of Covid-19 and the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks could soon be made public.

"We will work alongside President Trump and his cabinet members to deliver truth to the American people," Luna said. "From this moment forward, we will restore trust through transparency."