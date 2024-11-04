Anna Marie Crocker: Wisconsin Elementary School Staffer Already Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Sent Lewd Messages to Another

A former elementary school employee in Wisconsin who was previously charged with sexually abusing a minor is now facing further charges for allegedly attempting to coerce two more young boys into having sex with her.

Anna Marie Crocker, 33, is accused of sending a 13-year-old boy from Kenosha County a number of inappropriate messages, including videos of herself engaging in an unspecified sex act, according to Fox 6 Milwaukee The boy told authorities that he assumed she had sent a "workout video," so he opened the message but something else. According to the station, the victim was also scared since he had heard that she had raped another young person.

Having Sex With Her Students

The boy alerted a school employee about the Riverview Elementary educational assistant's obscene questions, but he never replied to her message, claiming he was "too young for that." Prosecutors said that police later found videos on Crocker's phone matching the boy's description.

They also found that the two had exchanged over 200 messages after she added him on Snapchat in September, with some of the messages containing photos and videos.

Police also uncovered another inappropriate conversation in Crocker's Snapchat history with a 16-year-old boy whom she had added on October 9—just one day before her arrest, according to the station.

According to these texts, she tried to lure the teenager to have sex with her, even setting an October 11 date. However, Fox reported that never occurred because she was already arrested by that time. The Silver Lake-Salem school system dismissed her for the heinous acts a few days later, on October 14.

Sexual Predator, Not a Teacher

Starting as a replacement in 2020 and joining the district full-time the following year, Crocker is already involved in a sexual assault case after reportedly raped a 13-year-old child at a sleepover last winter.

According to the victim, Crocker woke him up, took off his clothes, and attacked him as he was resting in the basement.

The other children watched the sex act, which was not voluntary, and the 12-year-old made multiple attempts to push her away. However, the station said that she refused to listen.

She allegedly texted him later to apologize "for what happened in the basement" and to tell him not to tell anyone about it.

That wasn't all. There was still another claimed occurrence, this time involving Crocker and a 14-year-old boy who were having an illicit connection. According to Fox, she sexually attacked him in a parking lot back in August after the two exchanged explicit messages and pictures on Snapchat.

The teenager then admitted to detectives that she had sent a sex tape to another student at the victim's school, which they found on her phone.

In the first case, Crocker was accused of sexually exploiting a kid, possessing child porn, and first-degree child sexual abuse.

According to Fox, her new charges included exposing genitalia, exposing a kid to dangerous content, enticing a child, and exposing a child to derogatory language. She is being held at the Kenosha County Jail on a $500,000 bail.