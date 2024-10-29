Female Cincinnati School Instructor Accused of Sending Nudes to Teen Student, Engaging in Sexual Acts with Him on Campus

A now-former St. Xavier High School employee has been indicted on multiple counts of sexual battery, accused of having an improper sexual relationship with a student.

According to the indictment filed Monday, Emily Nutley is facing six counts of sexual battery. If indicted on all charges, she faces up to 15 years in prison.

Nutley Allegedly Started Sending Explicit Messages to the Student After School Hours



According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, it all allegedly happened in the fall of 2023 while Nutley was working at St. Xavier High School as a teacher/instructor.

Nutley is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student who was assigned to a program she supervised to help students struggling with academics.

Powers alleges Nutley and the student started exchanging messages after hours, including Nutley sending nude photographs and "sexually explicit messages."

Nutley and the Student Engaged in Multiple Sexual Encounters, Including One in Her Office on Campus

The texting later escalated to a physical relationship between the pair. According to Powers, In mid-November 2023, Powers alleges Nutley had multiple sexual encounters with the student, at least one of them while on campus.

Nutley is alleged to have engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim after hours while in her office at the school. Powers said when the victim attempted to stop the encounters, Nutley allegedly continued to text him. An internal investigation by St. Xavier High School sparked a criminal investigation which ultimately led to the charges.

"This is absolutely unacceptable and reprehensible conduct from an adult towards a minor child. This child was in need of help and guidance but instead found an adult looking to act out her perverted sexual desires. I want to thank the Springfield Township Police and St. Xavier High School for their thorough investigation in this matter. Let me be very clear: this is child sexual abuse. This child was the victim of an adult predator who should never again have a role that puts her in contact with children. She used this child for her own sexual gratification while taking advantage of the position she held. My office will prosecute this matter fully and thoroughly to ensure that justice is served," Powers stated.

Nutley Fired in the Wake of the Allegations, School Releases Statement

St. Xavier High School fired Nutley when the criminal investigation began.

The school released a statement on Monday, saying, "We appreciate the unwavering commitment of our faculty, staff, and administration to the safety, well-being, and dignity of every student entrusted to our care. We believe this case to be an isolated incident,"

"However, if any St. Xavier employee has failed you or someone you know in this regard, we strongly urge you to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at (513) 729-1300, Child Protective Services at (513) 241-KIDS or reach out to either President Tim Reilly at treilly@stxavier.org or Principal Dan Lynch at dlynch@stxavier.org, or by phone at (513) 761-7600," the statement continued.

"At this time, we respectfully ask for continued prayers for the well-being of our students, their families, our entire staff, and for all individuals impacted by abuse. We remain committed to providing a safe, supportive, and nurturing environment for our entire St. Xavier community."