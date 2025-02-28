Gene Hackman Died from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning? Hollywood Icon's Daughter Suspects Couple Died from Exposure to Toxic Flames

Gene Hackman's daughter believes her father and his wife may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Elizabeth Jean Hackman told TMZ that while the exact cause of their deaths remains unclear, they suspect exposure to toxic fumes may have been a factor.

The 95-year-old two-time Oscar winner and his 64-year-old wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday. The latest development adds to the mystery surrounding the deaths of Hackman and his wife, as authorities have launched an investigation into their deaths. Although officials previously said that foul play is not suspected, Sheriff Adan Mendoza told TMZ that he is not ruling out any possibilities.

Mysterious Deaths

Mendoza also said that the bodies had been there for at least a day before deputies arrived at Hackman and Arakawa's home for a welfare check around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Cops found the couple and their dog already dead, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Denise Avila.

Mendoza said that authorities are currently conducting a "preliminary death investigation," which remains "active and ongoing."

He also confirmed that detectives found two surviving dogs at Hackman's home that same day.

Hackman first gained widespread recognition with his role in "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967) and went on to star in numerous acclaimed films and TV shows, including "Superman", "The French Connection", and "Get Shorty".

However, in 2004, he officially retired from acting. Leaving Hollywood behind, he relocated from Los Angeles to the tranquility of New Mexico and never returned to the industry.

At the time, some speculated that his surprising departure was influenced by his marriage. In reality, the Oscar-winning actor stepped away due to the overwhelming stress of the profession, which took a toll on his health, particularly after he began experiencing heart problems.

Happy Couple

Hackman had three children from his first marriage to Faye Maltese. He and Arakawa, a classical pianist, were together for over 30 years.

Known for his tough yet charismatic presence, Hackman was regarded as one of the greatest actors of his era. Over the course of his career, he played a range of characters—from villains to heroes and complex antiheroes—in several dramas, comedies, and action films from the 1960s until he retired in the early 2000s.

A five-time Oscar nominee, he won Best Actor for "The French Connection" in 1972 and later earned another Academy Award for "Unforgiven" in 1992. His death comes just four days before this year's Oscars ceremony.

Hackman first met Arakawa, a classically trained pianist from Hawaii, in the mid-1980s when she was working part-time at a gym in California. According to a New York Times report from 1989, they quickly became close, moved in together, and eventually settled in Santa Fe by the end of the decade.

A naturally reserved person, Hackman was often described as a recluse, spending years away from the public eye. However, friends would occasionally share glimpses of his life after acting, including social media posts from fishing trips and tributes to his Hollywood legacy. He was also sometimes spotted riding his bicycle around Santa Fe.

Last year, Hackman and Betsy were seen in public for the first time in two decades. Hackman was spotted holding onto his wife's arm for support as they dined at Pappadeaux's Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

It was the couple's first public appearance together in 21 years, their last being at the 2003 Golden Globe Awards, where Hackman received the Cecil B. deMille Award.