Gene Hackman Died Nine Days Ago as His Pacemaker Stopped on Feb. 17 Before His, Wife's Bodies Were Found Mummified at New Mexico Home

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman had been dead for at least nine days before maintenance workers found the two-time Academy Award winner, along with his wife and one of their dogs, inside their sprawling New Mexico home, according to authorities.

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza said on Friday afternoon that the last activity recorded by "The French Connection" star's pacemaker was on February 17 before he died. "According to the pathologist, I think it's a good assumption that was his last day of life," the sheriff told reporters on Friday, noting that the date provides investigators with a reference point to piece together the events leading to the couple's tragic fate.

Point of Reference to Death Found

Hackman, 95, his wife Betsy Arakawa, a 65-year-old classical pianist, and one of their German shepherds were found Wednesday afternoon inside their multi-million-dollar home in Santa Fe. Currently, authorities have not determined who died first, as autopsies are being conducted to establish the cause of their deaths.

Hackman, whose last film role was in "Welcome to Mooseport" (2004), retired from acting after his doctor warned that his heart was not in the condition to handle any stress, as he revealed to a UK film magazine in 2009.

Maintenance workers in the couple's gated community had not seen them for around two weeks and grew concerned when they received no response upon arriving to perform work at the home.

Earlier on Friday, police said they believed the couple had likely been dead for "several days"—or possibly even weeks—before their bodies were discovered.

Hackman was found near a pair of sunglasses in what police believe to be the mud room, with officials suggesting it appeared he had a "sudden fall." His walking cane was also found close to his body.

Arakawa was found on the bathroom floor in a decomposed, mummified, and bloated state, near an open prescription bottle and scattered pills.

Police noted that the legendary "Unforgiven" actor's body also displayed clear signs of death.

Circumstances of Death Unclear

Mendoza said that the couple, who had been married for 34 years, tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning, and initial examinations confirmed there were no signs of external injuries.

Further tests will be conducted as the investigation progresses. Authorities have seized several items, including Tylenol, a thyroid medication, and Diltiazem, a drug used for high blood pressure, along with two green cellphones and a 2025 planner.

According to the inventory list from the search warrant released on Friday, medical records from MyQuest and a patient portal from Quest Diagnostics were also collected.

It remains unclear who the seized medications belonged to, as federal law restricts the release of medical information, or whether they were the same pills found near Arakawa.

Police said they will examine all medications, as well as data from the seized cellphones, including photos, call logs, text messages, events, and other relevant information.

"These are things I think are important for the pathologist and OMI (Office of the Medical Investigator) to consider to try to make a determination of what the cause and manner of death are," Mendoza said.

Two healthy dogs were also found on the couple's property on Wednesday, and animal control is coordinating with family members to ensure their well-being, Mendoza said.

While authorities do not suspect foul play, they considered the circumstances suspicious enough to initiate an investigation, which remains ongoing as autopsy and toxicology reports are being conducted.

Fire officials have since ruled out carbon monoxide exposure as a cause, which was initially claimed by Hackman's daughter as a possible cause of their deaths.

According to his family, the "Bonnie and Clyde" star was in good health, regularly practicing yoga and Pilates, while his wife maintained a "strict diet" for him.

"Gene was not only a legendary actor whose talent shaped generations of storytelling, but he and Besty were also longtime residents of our community, deeply woven into the fabric of Santa Fe," Santa Fe Film Commissioner Jennifer LaBar-Tapia said.

"Gene's legacy in film is unparalleled, spanning decades of unforgettable performances, including some that are filmed right here in Santa Fe. His work inspired countless artists, actors and filmmakers and his impact will continue to be felt for generations to come."