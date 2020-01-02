Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to grace the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which will be attended by Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The event will be held on 5 January 2020, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress has received her first Golden Globe nomination in four years - for her work on the Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The category is Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

As for Pitt, he landed a Golden Globe nomination for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 55-year-old actor is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture.

According to Heat, Jolie wants to attend the award ceremony and spoil Aniston and Pitt's big night. An alleged source said: "Angelina is tempted to accept the offer, knowing full well that Brad and Jen will be present."

"She's fed up with being painted as the villain and feels there's no reason why she shouldn't be at the bash if they are," the insider added. "She doesn't want it to be all about the reunion of Jen and Brad, when Ange is the one who's still married to him."

"Ange can't help but feel that Brad and Jen's rekindled friendship is payback from Jen, who always blamed Ange for the breakdown of her marriage to Brad. Ange is certainly not intimated by them, and she's looking forward to ruffling feathers by showing up to the Golden Globes. She wants to change the narrative from it being yet another Brad and Jen get together," the source shared.

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston's rocky relationship

The Just Go With It star and the Fury actor who were married between 2000 and 2005, split when he fell for Jolie on the set of the film Mr And Mrs Smith. However, last year, Pitt shocked his fans around the world after he attended the Friend star's 50th birthday party. He arrived at the event, which took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Pitt has been linked to many popular names since he split with Jolie in 2016. Finally, during an interview with The New York Times, Pitt talked about all those dating rumors he is constantly subjected to. He shared: "I don't go out of my way to avoid it; I just don't seek it out. I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true."