Angelina Jolie reunited with her oldest son Maddox who is currently attending college at a University in South Korea. The gorgeous actress got emotional after seeing him and the two spent some quality time together.

The Tokyo premiere for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was held on October 3 and right after attending the premiere and promotions, Angelina took a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Tokyo to Seoul to meet Maddox.

The mother and son duo was hounded by the paparazzi in Seoul and a happy looking Angelina revealed that her 18-year-old son has now got tattooed, just like her. She said, ''He got tattooed." However, the 44-year-old actress did not specify the design of the tattoo or its significance and didn't mention where it is positioned on his body.

The Maleficent actress praised Maddox for being a good man and despite being in his teens, he has his head firmly on his shoulders. "I'm so happy for him that he's grown up to be such a good man. And I say that because he's smart, and he's doing his work. But he's also wild...he's balanced in his teenage years."

Maddox started college just a month ago and is studying biochemistry at the prestigious Yonsei University in Seoul. The move was very emotional for Angelina and she was spotted in tears when the 44-year-old actress dropped him off to college last month. The actress also revealed that she would come very often from the US to South Korea just to see him and spend time with her son.

The parental bond is something special which can never be described in words and should be cherished at every given opportunity and Angelina is doing just that. Also, Maddox is blessed to have a wonderful mother like her who would travel a whole day to be with him.

Along with Maddox, Angelina Jolie and her ex Brad Pitt share five other children - Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, whom they equally love. While Maddox is the eldest among them all and staying away from home due to college at the moment, the other five kids are at home with their mother in Los Angeles.