Since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's split, several wrong rumours have surfaced surrounding the two stars. While the two have been allegedly linked to several stars, there have been rumours about Jolie's health issues.

The alleged health scare rumours were recently reignited by a tabloid, which claimed that Jolie almost collapsed before attending the premiere of "Maleficent 2" in Los Angeles. According to the tabloid, the incident took place before she walked on the red carpet.

"She mentioned that she felt faint and had to hang on to her assistant to save her from going down," the unnamed source said. "Apparently, Ange refused to eat, even after the scare. Ange is obsessed with staying thin and eating as little as possible as a way of maintaining control. It's like she's hunger-striking herself just to prove to herself that she can."

However, these claims are completely untrue.

Gossip Cop debunked rumours that the mother of six children was not going through an eating disorder and her considerable amount of weight loss had nothing to do with her split with Pitt.

Recently, Jolie was seen at the premiere of her upcoming movie along with five of her six children with Pitt. The actress wore a black off-shoulder dress to the event and looked happy.

Meanwhile, there were also rumours that Jolie was struggling to juggle her busy schedule and raising her children.

"She's exhausted from single parenthood and a grueling traveling schedule, but worst of all, she still has a destructive relationship with food," the source said. It's also untrue that Jolie was on the verge of suffering from anorexia.

Despite the rumours being debunked several times, several tabloids continue to report about the alleged health scare.