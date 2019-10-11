Angelina Jolie, who is all set for her upcoming movie "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," was spotted in Rome with her kids. The actress was recently surrounded by false rumours about dating actor Keanu Reeves after his divorce with Brad Pitt.

Jolie and her look-alike daughter Vivienne along with her three other kids stepped out in the Italian capital for a sightseeing tour in between the actress' busy press tour. Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt were with Jolie, while her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 18, is currently studying at Yonsei University in South Korea.

Vivienne, who has a stark similarity with Jolie, was seen rocking a simple, plain t-shirt, cuffed jeans, and sneakers. Jolie looked stunning in a floor-length, black eyelet peacoat, oversized sunglasses, and stilettos.

Meanwhile, Jolie and Reeves alleged dating rumours was taken was taken to the next level with a magazine reported that the two are already on the "settling down" stage. However, this claim made by NW magazine is completely false. The report also claimed that all of Jolie's kids approved her relationship with Reeves.

Another article had "falsely" stated that Jolie asked Reeves out on a date in June, following which the two started spending a lot of time together.

Since Jolie and Pitt ended their relationship in 2016, several rumours surfaced about the duo's alleged romances. However, none of the dating rumours linked to the two stars can be confirmed.

Recently, Jolie was also rumoured to be romantically linked with Bradley Cooper. This dating rumor has also been debunked.

Jolie's upcoming movie, "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," is set to release on October 18.