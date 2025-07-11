Angelina Jolie - Brad Pitt Legal Battle Heats Up; F1 Actor Files New Court Documents

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who were once the most loved pair in Hollywood, have topped the headlines again because of their legal battle. Nearly 11 years after the couple announced their divorce, they are yet to stop fighting over their jointly-owned property -- the French winery, Chateau Miraval in Tenute del Mondo.

It seems there is no end to the legal battle between the Mr & Mrs Smith stars, who were once Hollywood's golden couple. Pitt reportedly filed new court documents in the Superior Court of California, demanding private communications from the Maria star.

The F1 actor, 61, made an attempt to depose Alexey Oliynik with the help of his new court documents. The actor claimed that Oliynik, who works for Stoli Group, had firsthand knowledge about the French winery's sale by his ex-wife. The winery in Tenute del Mondo is part of the wine division of the Stoli Group.

Angelina Jolie - Brad Pitt Legal Battle Heats Up

In his new court documents, Pitt claimed that Oliynik refused to appear for deposition or turn over relevant documents. The actor stated that Oliynik refused to cooperate, arguing that no one could force him to do so because he is a resident of Switzerland.

"These requests go directly to key allegations about Pitt's objections to the sale easily meet the standard for discoverability given Pitt's allegations that Jolie acted with malice in selling to Stoli, a counterparty she knew Pitt opposed," Pitt stated in his new court documents.

The F1 actor filed a case against his former partner in February 2022, alleging that she had made a sale of the winery despite their prior agreement that neither of them would do so without the other person's approval. In response, Jolie filed a countersuit seven months later, claiming that her ex-husband had been "waging a vindictive war against" her ever since she filed for divorce in 2016.

The Girl, Interrupted Oscar winner's legal team said in court documents that her ex-husband's objection to the winery sale is due to her refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The agreement, according to her legal team, is "designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up". The abuse refers to the former couple's private jet flight in 2016, in which the actor allegedly abused his family both verbally and physically.

Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016 after being together for 14 years. The couple share six children -- Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16 -- in their 12 years together and two years of marriage.