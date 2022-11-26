Andre Bing: Virginia Walmart Shooter Claimed in 'Death Note' He Was 'Led by Satan' and Harassed by Colleagues Who Gave 'Evil Twisted Grins'

Virginia Walmart mass shooter Andre Bing left a suicide note in which he whined about being "mocked by his colleagues and that he was "led by Satan" to kill six of his co-workers for doing so. The suicide note which was found on his phone and was headlined "Death Note" by Bing, was released by Chesapeake police on Friday.

In the "Death Note", Bing, 31, also complained that his co-workers were "idiots" and he was angry with them for comparing him to a notorious cannibal serial killer, officials revealed Friday. Bing opened fire inside a Virginia Walmart store on Tuesday killing six of his coworkers before turning the gun on him.

Chilling Revelations

Police had earlier found a 'kill list' containing names of the colleagues Bing planned to kill while searching his body after the massacre. All the names circled in the list were killed during the shooting spree. The six people Bing shot dead were Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton, Randall Blevins, Lorenzo Gamble, Kellie Pyle, and an unnamed 16-year-old boy.

On Friday, police shared the suicide note, titled "Death Note" that was found on Bing's phone. In the rambling "Death Note," Bing claimed that he was "led by Satan" to kill six of his colleagues who gave him "evil twisted grins" and "mocked him."

He also wrote that his colleagues harassed him and compared him to a notorious cannibal serial killer named Jeffery Dahmer.

"They laughed at me and said that I was like Jeffrey Dahmer ... Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan," Bing wrote.

Dahmer, a notorious recluse, killed 17 young men, some of whom he attempted to transform into sex zombies and others whose body parts he ate. He died in jail in 1992.

After the killings, which were followed by Bing's suicide, Chesapeake, Virginia, police made Bing's censored screed public. The suicide note was found during a forensic examination of his phone.

Bing goes on to say in the suicide note that he was "guilty" and "failed his management team and everyone that ever loved him" by convincing them he was "normal."

Letter of Apology?

The suicide note also reads like a letter of apology in portions. He also apologized for what he was about to do in his scary manifesto and blamed others for making fun of him.

"My true intent was never to murder anyone believe it or not, I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me."

"My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficit," Bing wrote.

He wrote about noticing a "demonic aura" in a female coworker, while he also criticized one of his colleagues for never making an effort to get to know him. The 31-year-old also regretted that he had not been able to find a wife who would share his obsessions in one section. "I just wanted a wife that was equally yoked as I and obsessed over thought; however, I didn't deserve a wife," he wrote.

With the words, "I have a special place in my heart for her because my mother died from cancer," Bing announced his intention to spare one of his coworkers who was ostensibly fighting cancer.

Law enforcement has deleted names from the note. However, survivor Jessica Wilczewski claimed that she was allowed to leave the breakroom by Bing, who told her "go home Jessie" after killing her other coworkers.

Bing ends the letter with the words, "My God forgive me for what I'm going to do..."

Much like his colleagues and neighbors, Chesapeake police also confirmed that Bing, the night shift manager at the Virginia Walmart store, was a loner and did not have any prior criminal history.

Police said Bing bought the 9mm handgun used in the murders legally hours before he went on the carnage. On Wednesday, the FBI seized a crate of ammunition, a box, a receipt, and other papers from his $300,000 property.

Four victims of the shooting are still being treated at the hospital. Two of those have their names marked on the list, Jalon Jones and Jessica Wilczewski. One of them is Blake Williams, 23, who according to his family is on a ventilator and fighting for his life.