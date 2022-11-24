Andre Bing: Chilling Manifesto Found on Virginia Walmart Shooter's Phone Reveals He Was Upset About Change in Employment Status and Was Angry With Co-Workers

Andre Bing, the Walmart manager, who shot dead six people inside a Virginia store where he worked and left several others injured on Tuesday night, had a manifesto on his phone explaining the motive behind the mass shooting, according to reports. Police said that the manifesto on his phone revealed that he was upset about a change in his employment status.

Police unearthed the details inside his phone after searching his home on Wednesday. More details on the motive behind the horrific shooting are awaited, as police continue their investigation. Bing's co-workers had said that he was "weird" and his odd behavior was reported to the store authority.

Unhappy and Dissatisfied

Police on Wednesday revealed that Bing, 31, had a manifesto on his phone that said a lot about his motive behind the mass shooting. Although the manifesto is yet to be made public, law enforcement authorities revealed that it describes how Bing was "upset about the recent change in employment status and was being harassed about it by fellow employees."

One of Bing's neighbors also spoke about the time the shooter left for the shooting spree in silence, and friends of the victims revealed to DailyMail.com that he would frequently argue with his killer over "working weekends."

Bing also had a "death list" containing the names of his co-workers he wanted to kill. Police found the list while searching his body. The victims of the massacre were identified as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins, Tyneka Johnson, and an unnamed 16-year-old boy.

All six victims were employees of the Chesapeake Virginia store. However, police haven't revealed if the names of the victims featured on the list that was found in Bing's pocket.

However, a former employee of the store reiterated "issues" to WAVY. He said that while Bing was "eccentric," they "never saw this coming, not from a million miles away."

"I mean, from what I saw, he was a good guy, but I've heard that he had issues, and they tried to talk him through his issues," the worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

"Sometimes he could be a little hard to get along with, some associates didn't like him. But I don't think they bullied him," he said.

Silent Killer

Bing's former next-door neighbor recalled the silent moment she witnessed him leave for his routine late shift. "I am shocked, especially when I saw the amount of people that were dead. I was even more shocked when I found out it was him," she told the DailyMail.com.

"I only realized when I saw the FBI here this morning. My daughter saw them get here last night with the battering ram but I didn't hear anything. He kept himself to himself, he was always alone. No one else lived in that house.

"There was one guy who was there a few months ago but that was it. It's only been him. I would see him mowing his lawn and things but he would never talk. He was odd," she added.

"I tried to talk to him but he just wasn't interested at all. I saw him last night as he left for work, I know he worked at Walmart. I'm so glad that I didn't speak to him. He seemed as he normally did, just got in his car and drove off. Nothing seemed different. Whole time he was here I never saw him with a gun or anything at all. It's shocking. It's a nice quiet area."

Walmart had previously acknowledged that Bing worked as a "team lead" who had been employed by the company in 2010. He was the night manager of the Chesapeake, Virginia, store and instead of wearing armor or a ballistic vest he was dressed in civilian clothing when he started his rampage.

He grabbed a handgun in the break room before a staff meeting and started firing randomly. At least 50 people were inside the store at the time of the shooting, according to police, and they are still searching for any witnesses who may have been there but left before officers arrived.

Investigators spent Wednesday searching for clues in Bing's background as authorities announced the names of five of the victims. According to WAVY, three patients were still in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, fresh details about the terror inside the store started to surface.

Bing's co-workers described him as "weird" and paranoid, going as far as covering the camera on his phone in fear of being monitored by the U.S. government.

"Everyone called him weird. That was all anyone could say about Andre," Shaundrayia Reese, who previously worked with him, told The New York Times.

She continued, saying that he had a "nasty attitude," which other employees had also mentioned.

"He had an attitude. He was kind of aggressive. There were moments where he was OK, but he was definitely hard to work with and a little hostile," Nathan Sinclair, who also used to work with him, said.

"He was the type of guy who said, 'I go to work and go home, I don't have social life," Josh Johnson said on Bing's persona.

Police also said that Bing didn't have any accounts on social media.