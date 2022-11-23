Who is Andre Bing? Around 10 Dead After Virginia Walmart Manager 'Snaps,' Starts Shooting Employees in Break Room Before Killing Self

A Walmart manager went on a shooting rampage inside a Walmart superstore in Chesapeake, Virginia Tuesday night.

According to Chesapeake police, the suspect behind the mass shooting is believed dead after he pulled the trigger on himself.

It's still unclear just how many people were killed or injured, but a police spokesperson told local news outlet WAVY that no more than 10 people have died.

Police are going through the building and people are asked to steer clear. The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m.

Manager Reported to Have 'Snapped' Before Shooting Rampage

According to eyewitness reports on social media, the night manager "snapped" before shooting a lady in her head and then gunning down employees in the break room before heading to the grocery section and firing multiple shots. The manager then shot himself.

One of the survivors said she saw "brains" and played dead to avoid getting shot in a livestream video posted by one of the employees identified as Kevin C. Harper.

A Walmart employee, who was in the store at the time, said on social media: "It was the manager. One of the managers."

Referring to the gunman, the employee added. "He blew his brains out and everything. He killed the girl in there and everything. He came in and started spraying. I'm sorry for the victims."

"I just left the break room, the manager come in there and started capping people up in there, started shooting. Sadly we lost a few of our associates."

There's still a massive police response outside of the store, with more than 40 emergency vehicles outside.

Shooter Identified as Andre Bing, Management Warned About His Behavior

The shooting suspect has reportedly been identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing. According to reports, Bing was previously reported to management over his behavior. One of the shooting victims was a janitor named Brian.

