Andre Beadle: New York YouTuber 1Stockf30 Killed in Horrific Crash Aged 25 During Street Race In Front of Horrified Onlookers on Queens Highway

A New York-based car influencer and YouTuber was killed in a high-speed crash during a street race in front of shocked onlookers on a Queens expressway early Wednesday morning. Andre Beadle, a Bronx native, known on social media as "1Stockf30", was driving his modified BMW at a "high rate of speed" eastbound on the Nassau Expressway near JFK Airport around 1 a.m.

However, Beadle lost control and crashed into a light pole, according to the NYPD. The 25-year-old was racing in the left lane when he suddenly veered across the road, swerving into the right shoulder and hitting the metal post. He was thrown from the luxury car on impact.

Tragic Death

First responders found his body on the ground. He was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

A video shared on social media captured the moment Beadle lost control and veered off the road, with shocked bystanders rushing to the wrecked car. Police officers were seen examining debris, including a tire, under an overpass as traffic moved slowly after the crash, as shown in a video on CitizenApp.

Beadle, who had 58,700 subscribers on YouTube, had boasted about the intense speeds his car could reach, just two weeks before his death.

A video posted to Beadle's Instagram showed his car accelerating from 60 to 100 mph in 3.08 seconds, then reaching 150 mph in an additional 2.97 seconds.

The post was captioned, "It's just a BMW."

Just hours before the fatal crash, Beadle uploaded a video on YouTube featuring himself and friends working on the now-destroyed vehicle at a car shop. In a chilling close to his final video, the BMW was seen driving west on the Nassau Expressway, headed toward the location where the crash would ultimately occur.

Tributes Pour In

Fans took to social media to pay tribute to the daring influencer. "The car scene lost a young King. You put NYC back on the map in a positive perspective. You gave our scene the respect we needed. Not just known for idiotic takeovers. You've gained the respect of many, and that will live on as your legacy. Rest easy, you will never be forgotten," one fan wrote.

"This man had so much to share with the world. We lost a legend," another tribute read.

"Still can't believe this man, the world will miss you brother, you made a big impact, peace," yet another wrote.

A celebration of Beadle's life is scheduled for November 8 at 4:30 p.m. at Haffen Park in the Bronx, with family and friends encouraging mourners to bring balloons in his memory.

As of Thursday morning, the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad is still actively investigating the crash.