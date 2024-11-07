In a twist of fate, Liam Payne, the former One Direction star who was found dead in Argentinian's hotel was accompanied by a close friend Roger Nores Reports claim that during his stay, Payne was allegedly able to acquire drugs from hotel staff, despite Nores's efforts to protect him. Hours before his death, Nores was with Payne at the hotel. Witnesses say the singer appeared distressed and out of control, prompting staff to call emergency services. Tragically, shortly after this incident, Payne fell from his hotel balcony and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Payne met Argentinian businessman Rogelio "Roger" Nores at a London dinner party in 2020. Hosted by former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, the gathering brought the two men together, and they quickly forged a deep connection. Known for his energy ventures, Nores became one of Payne's closest friends, standing by him during some of the musician's darkest moments.

Over time, Nores tried to support Payne in overcoming his struggles with addiction. As Payne faced challenges, Nores worked to create a stable environment for him, even providing access to specialized doctors while Payne stayed at his friend's ranch in Palm Beach. For months, Payne remained clean, focusing on a fresh start in the U.S. and spending time with Nores and other friends who supported his journey.

Despite his efforts, friends of Payne worried that Nores's influence had an isolating effect on the singer, who was known for his social and collaborative nature. Payne's on-again, off-again relationship with Maya Henry, the daughter of a prominent Texas attorney, had ended in 2022 after years of ups and downs. Following their breakup, Payne remained close to Nores, who became a constant presence in his life.

Later, Payne moved into a luxurious mansion in Palm Beach with his girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy, while Nores kept a nearby apartment in Miami. During this period, Nores traveled to Europe with his own girlfriend, and Payne pursued new career ventures, including filming a Netflix show in Manchester, England. Sources close to Payne hinted that Nores was concerned about Payne's well-being in the UK, where the singer's access to certain individuals might reignite his old habits.

Payne and Nores remained close, often seen together at events and even attending concerts side by side. Days before Payne's tragic death, they went to a concert by Payne's former bandmate, Niall Horan, in Buenos Aires. According to reports, the singer had flown to Argentina to renew his U.S. visa and to spend time with Nores and other friends. During the trip, Payne and Cassidy checked into the CasaSur hotel, where Payne encountered additional challenges.

The news of Payne's passing left Nores devastated. "I am heartbroken by the loss of my friend," he told sources, declining further comment. Authorities in Argentina are still investigating the circumstances, and no arrests have been made, though one hotel staff member has been questioned about Payne's access to drugs.

In the aftermath, fans mourned the loss outside the Buenos Aires hotel where Payne spent his last hours. As Payne's family prepares to bring him home to the UK, the void left by his passing is felt worldwide by those who cherished his music and his journey.