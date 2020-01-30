Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko, who literally gives competition to British model Demi Rose, is making heads turn with her latest photo on Instagram. The curvaceous model, known for her presence on social media, has shared a hot and sexy photo in which she wears a white body-hugging dress flaunting ample cleavage that has left fans stunned. The photo on her official handle has racked up over 200k likes and views and received 2,000 plus comments.

The diva has left little to one's imagination in the latest photo in which she shows off her assets and hourglass curves. She wears her long locks down in a sleek style and matches the look with some simple yet elegant accessories. Kvitko's gorgeous looks attract several fans worldwide. With more than 10.5 million Instagram followers, she already has a huge fanbase.

The 25-year-old glamour model is an ambassador for Bang Energy drink and is often seen promoting the product through photos and videos on her official Instagram handle. The social media sensation recently took to her account to share a video in which she is seen advertising the beverage. She wore tight pants and a matching crop top matching the Bang energy can color.

Earlier, Kvitko was seen sporting a swimsuit similar to that of Demi Rose, who is known for her Kim Kardashian-like hourglass figure. Both the divas looked stunning in their own outfits.

Several fans shared their admiration for Kvitko on her post. While one questioned the diva, "How the heck are you literally so perfect?!", others just bombarded the comments section with love and fire emojis.