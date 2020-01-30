Julia Rose, who is known for sharing daring pictures on social media, has once again taken over fans on the internet with a sexy photo. The diva, who loves flaunting her assets on social media, has shared an eye-popping picture of herself yet again. In most of her photos on Instagram, the hot model is seen going naked or leaving little to one's imagination with barely there bikinis.

In her latest Instagram picture, Rose goes topless flaunting her bare back and showing off her perky derriere in a skimpy bikini. The photo racked up 387K likes and views on the social media platform.

Rose recently made headlines for sporting a thong bikini and showing off her underboobs on Instagram. Her scandalously revealing outfits complement her look. The 25-year-old, at a baseball world series match, flashed Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole through camera which was also captured by several viewers present in the stadium.

Soon afterwards she and her three friends were removed by the stadium staff. She was there to promote her own photo website called Shagmag with her fellow models Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren. All the three were seen wearing T-shirts with the magazine's logo.

Later, Vice President of Security and Baseball Operations at Major League Baseball, David Thomas banned Rose from future MLB events. Rose, who is also a reality TV star, has often made headlines with witty and daring acts.

The diva has a whopping 3.7 million fans following her on her official Instagram handle. Rose is known for her daredevil posts and loves keeping her fans updated and posted about her projects and day to day life events.