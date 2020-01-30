Selena Gomez, who recently launched her album titled RARE, has taken the internet by storm with her sexy photo on social media. Known for going through many ups and downs in life, Gomez is back on her feet entertaining her fans with her music. The diva, who is currently working on her upcoming music videos for her third album RARE was seen wearing a backless golden-colored metallic dress that left everyone awestruck. Gomez made heads turn with her sultry looks in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old singer flaunted her glowing skin and muscles in the dress that left everyone spellbound. The dress not only highlighted her eye-popping assets but also her curves. Gomez matched her look with a pair of black suede boots while she chose to curl her brunette tresses. The Lose You To Love Me singer on January 10 launched her third album, which received much praise from her fans across the world. RARE topped the Billboards 200 chart this year earning Selena her third No 1 album.

According to reports, Gomez has already shot for three songs of the album including the title track RARE, Lose You To Love Me, and the hit song Look At Her Now. Gomez is not only a versatile singer but also an actor. Her stint as a singer and an actor has inspired millions of young girls.

Gomez, was diagnosed with a rare disease called lupus, which is a long-term autoimmune disease. Suffering from the disease caused Gomez to undergo a kidney transplant last year, which she announced later.

The diva, who was earlier dating Justin Bieber, also disclosed during an interview that her song Lose You to Love Me is based on her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and the popstar. In a controversial statement, Gomez also claimed to be a victim of certain abuse when she was Bieber's girlfriend.