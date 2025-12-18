Anadarko Middle School Teacher Admits to Kissing, Inappropriately Touching Her 13-Year-Old Student at Church

A former Caddo County middle school teacher pleaded guilty on Tuesday to having an inappropriate relationship with one of her 13-year-old students.

Jacqueline Marie Stone, 28, of Anadarko, entered a blind plea of guilty in Caddo County District Court to four counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and one count of lewd acts, records indicate.

As part of her plea deal, she was handed a 20-year sentence with 10 years to serve in prison and the other 10 suspended. In addition, she will also have to register as a sex offender.

As previously reported, Stone was charged in May with nine felony counts; seven counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and two counts of lewd acts, records indicate.

Stone was Accused of Kissing, Inappropriately Touching the Boy, Wrote Love Letters to Him

The teen's parents contacted Anadarko Public Schools Superintendent Jerry McCormick with allegations their son had been touched and kissed inappropriately and that Stone had given him multiple inappropriate letters over the course of the school year, as well as Bible scriptures, the probable cause affidavit states.

The parents said Stone had been around the boy a lot, not only as a teacher but also as the music/band teacher at their church and as an assistant soccer coach.

Letters Detailed How Stone Wanted to Get Impregnated by the Victim

The letters included messages from Stone that she loved the boy, "cannot imagine life without him," and that she "thinks about marrying him and that she talks about getting pregnant by him," going so far as to say they are meant to have three kids together; two boys and a girl, according to the affidavit.

The mother said she'd suspected an inappropriate relationship. But when she first confronted her son and Stone, they both denied it so she let it go. The sister of the victim's father was also a teacher at the school and she also reported several inappropriate interactions between Stone and the teenager but no action was taken against the report.

Victim Said the Relationship Began After Stone Kissed Him inside a Dark Room at Church While Playing Hide-and-Seek

When interviewed, the boy told investigators the relationship began a year before during a game of hide and seek at church. When they went into a dark room to hide, she kissed him on the lips, the affidavit states. He said there had been kissing and sexual touching between him and his teacher as well on several occasions.

Following the parents' confrontation with the superintendent regarding the allegations, Stone was placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from Anadarko Public Schools. Stone, a math teacher, submitted her resignation to the school board and it was accepted at its May 12 board meeting.