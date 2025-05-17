Female Oklahoma Teacher Accused Of Forcibly Kissing, Inappropriately Touching 13-Year-Old Student

An Oklahoma middle school teacher has been accused of being inappropriate with a student. Jacqueline Stone, a 7th-grade math teacher at Anadarko Middle School, was arrested and charged with nine counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, as reported by KFOR.

According to court documents obtained by the local news outlet, Stone engaged in sexual acts with a 13-year-old student. The alleged inappropriate actions took place between January 1, 2024 and May 1, 2025.

The documents include allegations of "knowing and intentionally kissing the minor on the lips" and taking the student to a "secluded area for a lewd or lascivious purpose." Stone allegedly also inappropriately touched the teen student and forced the student to touch her.

Stone Fired from the School, District Authorities Confirmed in Statement

Leaders with Anadarko Public Schools released the following statement in the wake of Stone's arrest:

On April 16, 2025 parents of an Anadarko Public Schools' student made school officials aware of what they felt were inappropriate actions between a teacher and their middle school aged child. Upon our review of the information provided by the parents, the district immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave and contacted the Anadarko Police Department as well as the Department of Human Services. Jacqueline Stone taught 7th grade Math at Anadarko Middle School and is no longer a teacher in our district. Anadarko Public Schools has cooperated fully with the Anadarko Police Department in assisting them with their investigation as our number one goal is to always protect the children that have been entrusted to us by their parents.

Stone is now one of seven teachers that the State Department of Education has banned from teaching for life. She has pleaded not guilty and has since been released from jail on a $45,000 bond. Her next court hearing is set to take place in August.