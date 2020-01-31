American bombshell Ana Cheri, who has shared a bunch of sexy photos on Instagram lately, has once again made heads turn with a sultry Instagram photo, which leaves very little to one's imagination. In the latest social media post on her official handle, Cheri dons a sexy black and yellow-colored bikini and a sun hat while she strikes a pose in front of the camera sitting on a couch. She is seen sitting with folded legs while she flaunts ample cleavage.

Cheri has made headlines for her stunning pictures with her husband Ben Moreland on social media. She went vacationing with her husband where she clicked some of the hottest photos and videos wooing her Instagram followers.

In one of the photos, she is seen kissing her husband on an unknown beach while she sported a revealing bikini swimsuit. The 33-year-old model, who has 12.4 million fans on Instagram, loves flaunting her sexy figure on social media platforms.

The American beauty's looks have often sent fans' pulses racing. While several fans took to their Instagram handle to comment on the photos, some shared their love by posting fire emojis on the diva's post. Recently, to pay tribute to legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant, Cheri wrote a heartfelt note and shared it on her Instagram handle.

She said, "When I got back to my hotel tonight after hearing the news I immediately called my dad. We watched SO many Lakers games together over the years, he said it's like losing a family member." She also put in a heartbreak emoji.

She added, "My heart goes out to Vanessa and the Bryant family and all his fans. I couldn't imagine the loss of a Father, a husband or a child. Such an unexpected tragic loss. RIP."