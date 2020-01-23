Playboy model Dasha Mart has sent pulses racing with her latest photoshoot for her Instagram account. She leaves little to one's imagination with her photo in which she is seen wearing revealing white lingerie. She looks stunning in the photo that has garnered much attention. The photo has racked up over 26.1K likes and 495 comments on the social media platform leaving Mart's fans awestruck by her beauty and boldness.

In the latest steamy Instagram photo, the Russian bombshell sports a sexy halterneck lace bikini lingerie while she strikes a pose on her balcony. Earlier, in one of her Instagram posts, Mart shared a scandalous semi-nude photo which took the internet by storm.

The diva was seen flaunting her round assets and sexy butts while she striking a sultry pose in front of the camera. Her topless photo garnered over 42.7K views and likes on her official handle. The model, who according to reports is known to have married a hockey player, often drops steamy photos on her Instagram profile leaving her fans wanting more.

With more than 1.7 million fans following her on Instagram, Mart has formed a huge fan base by sharing hot and sexy photos from her modelling shoots.

Apart from modelling, the brunette is known for her smoking hot looks and active social media presence. While she treats her fans with steamy posts from her day to day life, her fans are more excited to share their feelings for her on her Instagram posts.

While many of her loyal fans took to Mart's Instagram post to share love and fire emojis, one among them called her an angel.