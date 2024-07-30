Argentina vs Ukraine Live Streaming: How to Watch Paris Olympics 2024 Football Match Online in the US, UK and India

Argentina can still top Group B despite their opening round loss if they handle their business in the group stage finale. Argentina will face Ukraine at Stade de Lyon on Tuesday, July 30, with both teams seeking a victory to move on to the quarterfinals.

Argentina can advance with a draw, while Ukraine needs a win or must surpass Iraq or Morocco on goal difference in the event of a draw. However, only one of these two teams can advance at the expense of the other, as all four teams are tied with three points from the first two games. Here's all you need to know about the big match.

Do-or-Die Match

Argentina, after losing their first match to Morocco, bounced back with a win against Iraq. Los Albicelestes also have 3 points from two matches.

As one of only six nations with multiple gold medals, it is surprising that Argentina has not progressed past the group stage since their last gold.

Argentina's coach, Javier Mascherano, who played in two Olympics and won in both 2004 in Athens and 2008 in Beijing, will likely have valuable advice for his young team ahead of this crucial game. Ukraine managed a remarkable 2-1 victory over Morocco in their second group stage match despite being down to ten men, keeping their Olympic dreams alive.

Ukraine shares the same point total but trails in the standings due to goal difference. While a draw might be enough, Ukraine's fate also depends on the outcome of the other match. Therefore, Ukraine must strive for a win to guarantee advancement, despite being well aware of the tough challenge they face.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Argentina vs Ukraine Paris Olympics 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, Jul 30, at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France.

The Argentina vs Ukraine Paris Olympics 2024 match begins at 5pm (local time), 11am ET, 4pm BST, 12:00pm (Argentina time) and 8:30 pm IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Argentina vs Ukraine Paris Olympics 2024 match will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Argentina vs Ukraine Paris Olympics 2024 match will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The Argentina vs Ukraine Paris Olympics 2024 match will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The Argentina vs Ukraine Paris Olympics 2024 match will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.