Amy Schumer appeared on Dance Cam Sunday.

Moment occurred during Knicks-Spurs game at MSG.

Knicks defeated Spurs 114-89.

Schumer shared video on Instagram Story.

The comedian and longtime Knicks fan was caught mid-move on the Mom Moves Dance Cam and came fully prepared.

Amy Schumer brought her best moves to Madison Square Garden on Sunday, stealing a moment in the spotlight when the arena's "Mom Moves Dance Cam" landed on her during the New York Knicks' comfortable 114-89 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The 44-year-old comedian, decked out in Knicks gear alongside her friend Francis Benhamou, appeared more than ready for her close-up. "Mom Dance Cam coming in hard," Schumer wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a video of the moment. She posted a separate selfie from the game, captioning it "Said go New York @nyknicks."

From Trainwreck to the Court

Schumer is a well-documented Knicks devotee, and Madison Square Garden has served as a recurring backdrop in both her personal life and her work. In her 2015 film Trainwreck, she memorably joined the Knicks City Dancers in a grand romantic gesture to her on-screen boyfriend Aaron, played by Bill Hader.

Also Read: Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Arrested for Trespassing and Assault at New Hampshire Prep School

She recreated that dance number in real life at a February 2025 game, taking to the court alongside the City Dancers. Sunday's Dance Cam moment was, by comparison, a more informal tribute to a long-standing love affair with the team.

She was far from the only famous face in the building. Larry David, Ben Stiller, Whoopi Goldberg and Christine Baranski were among the celebrities spotted at the game, with the Knicks sharing an image of the star-studded crowd on their official Instagram account.

Divorce, 50 Pounds Lost, and a Year of Self-Care: Schumer on Her Own Terms

The outing offered a moment of uncomplicated joy during what has been an emotionally mixed period for Schumer. In January, she filed for divorce from husband Chris Fischer after more than seven years of marriage.

The former couple share a six-year-old son, Gene. Schumer has been candid about channelling the transition into personal renewal. After posting images from a recent photo shoot, she addressed followers directly: "Pics of yourself when you're finally feeling strong and beautiful are not a cry for help.

Also Read: Shia LaBeouf Arrested Again in New Orleans Over Mardi Gras Battery Charge

They are a celebration of life and health. Love to the single moms out there. This year is about self-care and self-love." She has also spoken openly about shedding 50 pounds, describing the change in terms of strength rather than appearance. Sunday's Dance Cam appearance looked very much like a woman on her own terms at her team's arena, with her friends, and clearly having the time of her life.