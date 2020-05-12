Two weeks after Alinity was suspended from the platform after suffering a wardrobe malfunction during a broadcast, popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa has been banned from Twitch again, her third strike in less than a year. This has left fans wondering whether she has been permanently banned from the platform for repeatedly violating the platform's "nudity" guidelines.

Amouranth banned over inappropriate content

Amouranth, who is one of the most popular streamers on the platform with more than 1.5 million followers on her channel, has received a third ban from Twitch, as pointed out by Streamer Bans.

Although the reasoning behind her punishment has not yet been revealed, fans believe the streamer has been suspended from the platform for drawing attention to a viewer's Twitch profile picture, which unluckily for her, showed a penis. Amouranth immediately ended the stream and deleted the clip but was still banned for violating the platform's guidelines.

Is the ban permanent?

The ban has left many to wonder how severe Twitch will be with Amouranth's channel, with the platform known to hand out more severe punishments following a third strike. Some believe the ban might be permanent, with the streamer repeatedly breaking Twitch's "terms of use."Earlier this year, she was banned over an IRL gym stream and in September 2019, Amouranth was banned from Twitch in September 2019 for "accidental nudity" when her skirt slipped to the side during a live stream, exposing herself to viewers.

Twitch usually tries to punish streamers according to the severity of the offence and the number of times they've been banned or suspended in the past. The streamer received a 12-hour ban for her first strike and a three-day ban for her second violation.

Obviously, none of these incidents were intentional, and mistakes do happen during a live stream. However, Twitch's rules and regulations are there for a reason and the platform has every right to exercise it even if it means permanently banning streamers from the platform.

For those who haven't seen Kaitlyn's content before, she is known for hosting dance, fitness ASMR streams for her audience, interacting along the way and a large part of her online identity is her NSFW cosplay content. The streamer shares photoshoots and videos of herself in costume for anyone who pays for access.