Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa has been banned from Twitch again. This has left fans to wonder what the reason could be behind her ban, leading to speculation that the cosplayer may have been banned for accidental nudity again.

Amouranth is one of the most popular streamers on the platform with more than 1.5 million followers on her channel. On Friday, the streamer revealed that she had received a three-day ban on Twitch and the only thing she knows is that the ban was a result of something she did during a gym stream last week.

Amouranth banned again

"Hi everyone, I have been told that I'm being suspended for something that happened during a gym stream last week. I haven't seen the vid yet... Waiting for them to show me so I can appeal. I don't have much more information than that. The longest it can be is three days," Amouranth said, according to Reddit user Tupetsa who shared what appears to be a statement from the streamer, allegedly posted on her Discord server.

Banned over accidental nudity again?

For the unaware, Amouranth was banned from Twitch in September 2019 for "accidental nudity" when her skirt slipped to the side during a live stream, exposing herself to viewers. This incident violated Twitch's Terms of Service, which prohibits nudity and sexually suggestive clothing.

At the time, she received a 12-hour ban so it only makes sense for Twitch to escalate her ban to three days for violating its guidelines a second time. Twitch usually tries to punish streamers according to the severity of the offence and the number of times they've been banned or suspended in the past. Therefore, accidental nudity seems like the only explanation for the streamer's ban but there has been no confirmation of the same.

For those who haven't seen Kaitlyn's content before, she is known for hosting dance, fitness ASMR streams for her audience, interacting along the way and a large part of her online identity is her NSFW cosplay content. The streamer shares photoshoots and videos of herself in costume for anyone who pays for access.