Amit Soussana: Chilling Video Shows Moment Israeli Lawyer is Kidnapped by Hamas Terrorists During October 7 Attack [WATCH]

A disturbing video has emerged that captures the moment Hamas gunmen kidnapped a 40-year-old Israeli female lawyer during the terrorist attack on October 7. On Monday, Israeli TV's Channel 12 aired a segment that shows the abduction of Amit Soussana. The footage showed her being flanked by several men as they marched her out of her home in Kibbutz Kfar Azza.

Soussana has since been released by the terrorists as part of the Israel-Hamas truce deal. Video from Gaza City also shows Hamas terrorists handing over the abducted Soussana to the Red Cross before they were transferred to Israeli custody lats week. The video shows large crowds in the area.

Chilling Footage

The footage shows Soussana attempting to break free from the group, but one of the terrorists lifts her over his shoulder in an effort to restrain her.

Nevertheless, Soussana continues to resist by flailing and kicking, even managing to stop another Hamas member trying to grasp her legs.

The ensuing commotion leads to the man carrying her being knocked down, causing the rest of the group to pause their approach and encircle her.

The men can be seen wrapping Soussana in a sheet before lifting her up and resuming their march in the direction of Gaza.

Amit Soussana was part of the final group of hostages released by Hamas on Thursday, just before the conclusion of its seven-day truce agreement with Israel.

Freed at Last but Sill Reeling from Trauma

She, along with Israeli-French citizen Mia Schem, 21, was released early compared to the rest of the group. In total, 10 hostages were liberated on that day.

The release involved an exchange for Palestinian prisoners, including eight women and 22 minors, all of whom were boys, as reported by The Palestinian Prisoners' Club.

Soussana, who lived alone in Kfar Aza, had taken refuge in the safe room of her home while battling a fever when she was abducted, as reported by the Times of Israel.

While over 100 hostages were released as part of the cease-fire agreement, Israel estimates that there are still approximately 140 captives remaining in Gaza.

A few days ago, disturbing photos and videos emerged online, reportedly released by Hamas' military wing. These visuals show masked militants bidding farewell to Israeli prisoners handed over to the Red Cross.

The militants are seen leading the captives, facilitating the handover, and waving goodbye, while some hostages wave back.

It's noteworthy that some children among the captives appear to be smiling. Social media users have pointed out that the attackers can be heard instructing the hostages to "keep waving."