American Music Awards 2021 Winners

The winners of American Music Awards (AMA) 2021 are announced live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Music lovers across the world are eagerly waiting to find out who will win big this year. First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo and last year's Artist of the Year Taylor Swift are likely to win big this year. They may also create new records this year.

The awards for this year is presented by a star-studded lineup. Brandy, Machine Gun Kelly, and JoJo Siwa are among the A-listers from Hollywood to announce the winners of this year on Sunday. Others presenters are Winnie Harlow, Madelyn Cline , Liza Koshy, JB Smoove, Marsal Martin, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort.

The award show is hosted by rapper Cardi B and she recently revealed that the pressure is on her to excite the audience. According to her, the only way she is going to do it is my being herself.

The AMA 2021 Winners:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior for Mood

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez for DÃKITI

Chris Brown & Young Thug for Go Crazy

Doja Cat ft. SZA for Kiss Me More - Winner

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon for Peaches

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks for Buss It

MÃ¥neskin for Beggin'

Megan Thee Stallion for Body

Olivia Rodrigo for drivers license

Popp Hunna for Adderall (Corvette Corvette)

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), for Leave The Door Open

Cardi B for Up

Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) - Winner

Olivia Rodrigo for drivers license

The Weeknd for Save Your Tears

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran - Winner

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift - Winner

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande for Positions

Dua Lipa for Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo for SOUR

Taylor Swift for evermore

The Kid LAROI for F*CK LOVE

Favorite Pop Song

BTS for Butter

Doja Cat ft. SZA for Kiss Me More

Dua Lipa for Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo for drivers license

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Save Your Tears (Remix)

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan - winner

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood - Winner

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay - Winner

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton for Starting Over

Gabby Barrett for Goldmine - Winner

Lee Brice for Hey World

Luke Bryan for Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen for Dangerous: The Double Album

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton for Starting Over

Chris Young & Kane Brown for Famous Friends

Gabby Barrett for The Good Ones - Winner

Luke Combs for Forever After All

Walker Hayes for Fancy Like

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake - Winner

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion - Winner

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake for Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD for Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion for Good News - Winner

Pop Smoke for Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave for SoulFly

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B for Up

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV for Lemonade

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK for Calling My Phone

Polo G for RAPSTAR

Pop Smoke for What You Know Bout Love

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd - Winner

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat - Winner

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

JhenÃ© Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Doja Cat for Planet Her - Winner

Giveon for When It's All Said And Done... Take Time

H.E.R. for Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan for Heaux Tales

Queen Naija for misunderstood

Favorite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), for Leave The Door Open - Winner

Chris Brown & Young Thug for Go Crazy

Giveon for Heartbreak Anniversary

H.E.R. for Damage

Jazmine Sullivan for Pick Up Your Feelings

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny - Winner

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÃA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio LizÃ¡rraga - Winner

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El LimÃ³n De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, EL ÃšLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G, KG0516

Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro, AfrodisÃ­aco

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez for DÃKITI

Bad Bunny x ROSALÃA for LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE

Farruko for Pepas

Kali Uchis for telepatÃ­a

Maluma & The Weeknd for HawÃ¡i (Remix)

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood - Winner

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

Kanye W est - Winner

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist