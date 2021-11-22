American Music Awards 2021 Winners

The winners of American Music Awards (AMA) 2021 are announced live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Music lovers across the world are eagerly waiting to find out who will win big this year. First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo and last year's Artist of the Year Taylor Swift are likely to win big this year. They may also create new records this year.
The awards for this year is presented by a star-studded lineup. Brandy, Machine Gun Kelly, and JoJo Siwa are among the A-listers from Hollywood to announce the winners of this year on Sunday. Others presenters are Winnie Harlow, Madelyn Cline , Liza Koshy, JB Smoove, Marsal Martin, Billy Porter, Anthony Ramos, Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort.
The award show is hosted by rapper Cardi B and she recently revealed that the pressure is on her to excite the audience. According to her, the only way she is going to do it is my being herself.
The AMA 2021 Winners:
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- BTS
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior for Mood
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez for DÃKITI
- Chris Brown & Young Thug for Go Crazy
- Doja Cat ft. SZA for Kiss Me More - Winner
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon for Peaches
Favorite Trending Song
- Erica Banks for Buss It
- MÃ¥neskin for Beggin'
- Megan Thee Stallion for Body
- Olivia Rodrigo for drivers license
- Popp Hunna for Adderall (Corvette Corvette)
Favorite Music Video
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), for Leave The Door Open
- Cardi B for Up
- Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) - Winner
- Olivia Rodrigo for drivers license
- The Weeknd for Save Your Tears
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran - Winner
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift - Winner
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
- AJR
- BTS
- Glass Animals
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite Pop Album
- Ariana Grande for Positions
- Dua Lipa for Future Nostalgia
- Olivia Rodrigo for SOUR
- Taylor Swift for evermore
- The Kid LAROI for F*CK LOVE
Favorite Pop Song
- BTS for Butter
- Doja Cat ft. SZA for Kiss Me More
- Dua Lipa for Levitating
- Olivia Rodrigo for drivers license
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Save Your Tears (Remix)
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Chris Stapleton
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan - winner
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Carrie Underwood - Winner
- Gabby Barrett
- Kacey Musgraves
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay - Winner
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
- Chris Stapleton for Starting Over
- Gabby Barrett for Goldmine - Winner
- Lee Brice for Hey World
- Luke Bryan for Born Here Live Here Die Here
- Morgan Wallen for Dangerous: The Double Album
Favorite Country Song
- Chris Stapleton for Starting Over
- Chris Young & Kane Brown for Famous Friends
- Gabby Barrett for The Good Ones - Winner
- Luke Combs for Forever After All
- Walker Hayes for Fancy Like
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake - Winner
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
- Polo G
- Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Erica Banks
- Megan Thee Stallion - Winner
- Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
- Drake for Certified Lover Boy
- Juice WRLD for Legends Never Die
- Megan Thee Stallion for Good News - Winner
- Pop Smoke for Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
- Rod Wave for SoulFly
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
- Cardi B for Up
- Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV for Lemonade
- Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK for Calling My Phone
- Polo G for RAPSTAR
- Pop Smoke for What You Know Bout Love
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd - Winner
- Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- Doja Cat - Winner
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- JhenÃ© Aiko
- SZA
Favorite R&B Album
- Doja Cat for Planet Her - Winner
- Giveon for When It's All Said And Done... Take Time
- H.E.R. for Back of My Mind
- Jazmine Sullivan for Heaux Tales
- Queen Naija for misunderstood
Favorite R&B Song
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), for Leave The Door Open - Winner
- Chris Brown & Young Thug for Go Crazy
- Giveon for Heartbreak Anniversary
- H.E.R. for Damage
- Jazmine Sullivan for Pick Up Your Feelings
Favorite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny - Winner
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- ROSALÃA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
- Banda MS de Sergio LizÃ¡rraga - Winner
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- La Arrolladora Banda El LimÃ³n De Rene Camacho
- Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny, EL ÃšLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
- Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
- KAROL G, KG0516
- Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO
- Rauw Alejandro, AfrodisÃaco
Favorite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez for DÃKITI
- Bad Bunny x ROSALÃA for LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE
- Farruko for Pepas
- Kali Uchis for telepatÃa
- Maluma & The Weeknd for HawÃ¡i (Remix)
Favorite Rock Artist
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Foo Fighters
- Glass Animals
- Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist
- CAIN
- Carrie Underwood - Winner
- Elevation Worship
- Lauren Daigle
- Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist
- Kanye West - Winner
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Maverick City Music
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
- David Guetta
- ILLENIUM
- Marshmello - Winner.
- Regard
- TiÃ«sto
