American Music Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch AMA from Anywhere

This weekend will be packed with many surprises for music lovers across the globe as the American Music Awards (AMA) 2021 could bring in many surprises on Sunday. The 49th annual event will surely put on a stellar show with special collaboration and performances of global stars, like BTS, Coldplay, and Olivia Rodrigo.

The 49th annual award ceremony will be held on November 21 from 8 pm EST. People from various parts of the world can watch it live on TV. According to AMA, over 120 countries will get the telecast of this star-studded event through linear or digital platforms. To watch it live online, it is important to find out when and where the show will be available for free.

So, here is how to catch up with every update on "the music's hottest night of the year" as it happens.

How to Watch American Music Awards 2021 in the US?

The best way to enjoy the annual award show is to watch the live broadcast on ABC. The event can be streamed on the official website of the broadcasting network or Hulu the next day ( i.e. on November 22). The annual award ceremony will also be available to stream on various streaming platforms, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. All these streaming services, except Sling TV, provide a seven-day free trial. It will help music lovers to enjoy this event live online for free.

How to Watch 49th Annual AMA from Anywhere in the World?

The people staying in the geo-restricted regions can enjoy the award show with the help of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services. It is important to provide a valid US postal code to enjoy this service from anywhere in the world.

Filipino music lovers can watch the American Music Award 2021 on the new GigaPlay App by the leading mobile services provider in the country called Smart Communications, Inc.

Host and Lineup

Cardi B will host American Music Awards 2021 and it will be her hosting debut. The rapper made a new history last year by becoming the first female artist to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC, and MRC for making this happen," Cardi B said.

Meanwhile, the lineup for this year includes BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, and New Kids on the Blocks.