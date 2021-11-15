American Music Awards 2021: Date, Time, Host, Lineup, Live Stream Details, and More of AMA

Award show season is just around the corner, and the good news for music lovers across the globe is that the American Music Awards (AMA) is just a week away. Once again, this year, the organizers are introducing new changes to the annual event. From the host to the lineup, there will be uniqueness in every segment of the award ceremony. The viewers can also look forward to some special moments of the attendees.
The 49th annual award ceremony will be produced by dick Clark Productions in association with Jesse Collins Entertainment. According to Showrunner Jesse Collins, the award show will feature genre-spanning performances of global superstars, such as Taylor Swift and K-pop band BTS. The event will also honor the best talents in various musical genres, including Pop/Rock, Hip-Hop/Rap, Alternative Rock, Soul/R&B, and Country Rap/Hip-Hop.
Here is everything to know about the 49th annual American Music Awards
Date, Time, and Venue
The award show will begin with a live broadcast from The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21 at 8 pm EST. While honors the Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and others, the event will also feature the onstage performances of internationally known artists, like Carrie Underwood, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jason Aldean.
"The fans are at the heart of this show, and this year's show promises high-caliber, unforgettable performances we've all come to expect from this spectacular night of music and celebration," Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, stated.
Host and Lineup
Cardi B will host American Music Awards 2021 and it will be her hosting debut. The rapper made a new history last year by becoming the first female artist to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song.
"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC, and MRC for making this happen," Cardi B said.
Meanwhile, the lineup for this year includes BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, and New Kids on the Blocks.
When, Where, and How to Watch American Music Awards 2021?
The annual award ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC from 8 pm EST on Sunday. Music lovers from across the globe can watch them online on the broadcast channel or stream them on Hulu the next day.
Nominations
First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo topped the nomination list with seven nods, followed by the Weekend with six. Bad Bunny, Giveon, and Doja Cat bagged five nominations each. For the Artist of the Year Award, globally known artists BTS, Drake, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo, will compete with each other. The organizers have also introduced a few new categories this year, and they are Favorite Gospel Artist, Favourite Trending Song, and Favourite Latino Duo/Group.
Here is the complete nomination list:
Artist of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- BTS
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior for Mood
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez for DÃKITI
- Chris Brown & Young Thug for Go Crazy
- Doja Cat ft. SZA for Kiss Me More
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon for Peaches
Favorite Trending Song
- Erica Banks for Buss It
- MÃ¥neskin for Beggin'
- Megan Thee Stallion for Body
- Olivia Rodrigo for drivers license
- Popp Hunna for Adderall (Corvette Corvette)
Favorite Music Video
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), for Leave The Door Open
- Cardi B for Up
- Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Olivia Rodrigo for drivers license
- The Weeknd for Save Your Tears
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
- AJR
- BTS
- Glass Animals
Favorite Pop Album
- Ariana Grande for Positions
- Dua Lipa for Future Nostalgia
- Olivia Rodrigo for SOUR
- Taylor Swift for evermore
- The Kid LAROI for F*CK LOVE
Favorite Pop Song
- BTS for Butter
- Doja Cat ft. SZA for Kiss Me More
- Dua Lipa for Levitating
- Olivia Rodrigo for drivers license
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Save Your Tears (Remix)
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Chris Stapleton
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kacey Musgraves
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
- Chris Stapleton for Starting Over
- Gabby Barrett for Goldmine
- Lee Brice for Hey World
- Luke Bryan for Born Here Live Here Die Here
- Morgan Wallen for Dangerous: The Double Album
Favorite Country Song
- Chris Stapleton for Starting Over
- Chris Young & Kane Brown for Famous Friends
- Gabby Barrett for The Good Ones
- Luke Combs for Forever After All
- Walker Hayes for Fancy Like
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
- Polo G
- Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Erica Banks
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
- Drake for Certified Lover Boy
- Juice WRLD for Legends Never Die
- Megan Thee Stallion for Good News
- Pop Smoke for Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
- Rod Wave for SoulFly
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
- Cardi B for Up
- Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV for Lemonade
- Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK for Calling My Phone
- Polo G for RAPSTAR
- Pop Smoke for What You Know Bout Love
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- JhenÃ© Aiko
- SZA
Favorite R&B Album
- Doja Cat for Planet Her
- Giveon for When It's All Said And Done... Take Time
- H.E.R. for Back of My Mind
- Jazmine Sullivan for Heaux Tales
- Queen Naija for misunderstood
Favorite R&B Song
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), for Leave The Door Open
- Chris Brown & Young Thug for Go Crazy
- Giveon for Heartbreak Anniversary
- H.E.R. for Damage
- Jazmine Sullivan for Pick Up Your Feelings
Favorite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- ROSALÃA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
- Banda MS de Sergio LizÃ¡rraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- La Arrolladora Banda El LimÃ³n De Rene Camacho
- Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny, EL ÃšLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
- Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
- KAROL G, KG0516
- Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO
- Rauw Alejandro, AfrodisÃaco
Favorite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez for DÃKITI
- Bad Bunny x ROSALÃA for LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE
- Farruko for Pepas
- Kali Uchis for telepatÃa
- Maluma & The Weeknd for HawÃ¡i (Remix)
Favorite Rock Artist
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Foo Fighters
- Glass Animals
- Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist
- CAIN
- Carrie Underwood
- Elevation Worship
- Lauren Daigle
- Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist
- Kanye West
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Maverick City Music
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
- David Guetta
- ILLENIUM
- Marshmello
- Regard
- TiÃ«sto
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)