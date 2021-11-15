American Music Awards 2021: Date, Time, Host, Lineup, Live Stream Details, and More of AMA

Award show season is just around the corner, and the good news for music lovers across the globe is that the American Music Awards (AMA) is just a week away. Once again, this year, the organizers are introducing new changes to the annual event. From the host to the lineup, there will be uniqueness in every segment of the award ceremony. The viewers can also look forward to some special moments of the attendees.

The 49th annual award ceremony will be produced by dick Clark Productions in association with Jesse Collins Entertainment. According to Showrunner Jesse Collins, the award show will feature genre-spanning performances of global superstars, such as Taylor Swift and K-pop band BTS. The event will also honor the best talents in various musical genres, including Pop/Rock, Hip-Hop/Rap, Alternative Rock, Soul/R&B, and Country Rap/Hip-Hop.

Here is everything to know about the 49th annual American Music Awards

Date, Time, and Venue

The award show will begin with a live broadcast from The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21 at 8 pm EST. While honors the Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and others, the event will also feature the onstage performances of internationally known artists, like Carrie Underwood, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, and Jason Aldean.

"The fans are at the heart of this show, and this year's show promises high-caliber, unforgettable performances we've all come to expect from this spectacular night of music and celebration," Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, stated.

Host and Lineup

Cardi B will host American Music Awards 2021 and it will be her hosting debut. The rapper made a new history last year by becoming the first female artist to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC, and MRC for making this happen," Cardi B said.

Meanwhile, the lineup for this year includes BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, and New Kids on the Blocks.

When, Where, and How to Watch American Music Awards 2021?

The annual award ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC from 8 pm EST on Sunday. Music lovers from across the globe can watch them online on the broadcast channel or stream them on Hulu the next day.

Nominations

First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo topped the nomination list with seven nods, followed by the Weekend with six. Bad Bunny, Giveon, and Doja Cat bagged five nominations each. For the Artist of the Year Award, globally known artists BTS, Drake, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo, will compete with each other. The organizers have also introduced a few new categories this year, and they are Favorite Gospel Artist, Favourite Trending Song, and Favourite Latino Duo/Group.

Here is the complete nomination list:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior for Mood

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez for DÃKITI

Chris Brown & Young Thug for Go Crazy

Doja Cat ft. SZA for Kiss Me More

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon for Peaches

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks for Buss It

MÃ¥neskin for Beggin'

Megan Thee Stallion for Body

Olivia Rodrigo for drivers license

Popp Hunna for Adderall (Corvette Corvette)

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), for Leave The Door Open

Cardi B for Up

Lil Nas X for MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo for drivers license

The Weeknd for Save Your Tears

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande for Positions

Dua Lipa for Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo for SOUR

Taylor Swift for evermore

The Kid LAROI for F*CK LOVE

Favorite Pop Song

BTS for Butter

Doja Cat ft. SZA for Kiss Me More

Dua Lipa for Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo for drivers license

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande for Save Your Tears (Remix)

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton for Starting Over

Gabby Barrett for Goldmine

Lee Brice for Hey World

Luke Bryan for Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen for Dangerous: The Double Album

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton for Starting Over

Chris Young & Kane Brown for Famous Friends

Gabby Barrett for The Good Ones

Luke Combs for Forever After All

Walker Hayes for Fancy Like

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake for Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD for Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion for Good News

Pop Smoke for Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave for SoulFly

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B for Up

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV for Lemonade

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK for Calling My Phone

Polo G for RAPSTAR

Pop Smoke for What You Know Bout Love

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

JhenÃ© Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Doja Cat for Planet Her

Giveon for When It's All Said And Done... Take Time

H.E.R. for Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan for Heaux Tales

Queen Naija for misunderstood

Favorite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), for Leave The Door Open

Chris Brown & Young Thug for Go Crazy

Giveon for Heartbreak Anniversary

H.E.R. for Damage

Jazmine Sullivan for Pick Up Your Feelings

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÃA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio LizÃ¡rraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El LimÃ³n De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, EL ÃšLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G, KG0516

Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro, AfrodisÃ­aco

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez for DÃKITI

Bad Bunny x ROSALÃA for LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE

Farruko for Pepas

Kali Uchis for telepatÃ­a

Maluma & The Weeknd for HawÃ¡i (Remix)

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist