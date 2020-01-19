American model Ana Cheri has raised temperatures with her latest photo on Instagram. She has shared a photo of herself with her husband Ben Moreland in which they are seen passionately kissing. The photo has taken the internet by storm and has become a talking point. In the photo, Cheri is seen sporting a violet string bikini while her hair is tied to a bun.

Hubby Moreland is shirtless, showing off his solid biceps. Cheri and the fitness trainer are married for 14 years now. The 33-year-old model flaunts her perky derrière in a set of revealing lingerie with light accessories. The photo has caught much attention and garnered over 190K likes on the social media platform.

Cheri set the social media on fire with her post

Cheri posted the photo with the caption, "@benmoreland are you ready to go back to paradise? Only one more sleep till vacation!!"

The American model cum actress had earlier featured in Playboy magazine after which she became famous. Since then, she has been in the limelight for her modelling career. She is a brand ambassador for Shredz. Earlier, Cheri won the honour of becoming Instagram girl of the week.

Apart from her modelling career, Cheri has a YouTube channel of her own which has videos on various topics such as lifestyle, Q&A, beauty tips, healthy diet plan, interviews, exercise tutorials and motivational stuff.

Cheri is also a writer. She has authored three e-books including a bootie program to get fit and another book on how to lose fat and weight fast.