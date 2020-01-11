In a tragic incident, Australian actor-singer-model Harry Hains has died after suffering from mental illness and addiction, as per the latest reports.

Harry, son of actress Jane Badler was only 27 years old at the time of his death. Broken by her son's sad demise, Badler took to her official Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news. The actress shared the death of her son on Instagram: "On Jan 7 my beautiful son died. He was 27 and had the world at his feet".

She revealed that Harry was struggling with mental health issues and addiction.

"A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time. I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life," Badler wrote on her official Instagram page.

Filled with grief on her son's untimely demise Badler called upon her close ones requesting their presence at the Hollywood Forever Cemetary in Los Angeles on January 12 (Sunday) at 3 PM.

Harry Hains had starred in famous Television shows such as Ryan Murphy's hit anthology American Horror Story in 2015, Sneaky Pete and The OA. The actor was filming for an upcoming project. He also had signed up for two more films, it is reported.

Hains was also known to be a musician who performed under the name of ANTIBOY.

Meanwhile, Hains' mother Jane Badler, is a well-known actor who had featured in the science fiction series V in the year 1983 that aired on NBC. Later, Badler was also seen playing a key role in the reboot of V in 2011 on ABC.

Harry Hains was born in Melbourne, however, he spent most of his life in London and New York. Hains, who was also a model recently shifted to Los Angeles.