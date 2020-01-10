American model Kaia Gerber has made heads turn with her latest Instagram photo. The diva. also known as Kaia Jordan Gerber, shared a photo on her official Instagram in which she is seen wearing a leopard print sexy bikini. Kaia looks stunning in the picture and fans can't keep calm.

The diva, who has more than 5 million fans following her on her Instagram account, is known for her sizzling hot figure. The diva's photo in bikini has garnered more than 3 million likes on the social media platform.

New tattoo from artist Evan Kim

According to the latest updates on media websites, the American model also got a new tattoo from artist Evan Kim. Gerber is known to have hit the tattoo studio this week and got a flower inked on the inside of her wrist. The diva is also known for her unconventional styles.

She recently chopped her hair into a short pixie cut, after which she posted a photo with her new hair look on Instagram wearing almost nothing. The photo received above 4 millions likes and Kaia captioned the same as, "the drama cut @guidopalau @sandyhullett".

Meanwhile, fans loaded the comments section with their compliments for the American bombshell. One of her fans took to her Instagram post to say: "Looking gorgeous Kaia! All the best in 2020 stay healthy and blessed!" while another admirer of the diva wrote, "This photo makes me want to chop all of my hair off. Tempting!".

Moreover, Kaia flaunted her angelic tattoo by JonBoy, which exists on her rib cage. While the 20-year-old DNA model donned the leopard print bikini, her parents on the other hand were seen taking a stroll together near Kaia's SoHo apartment in the city of Manhattan on Wednesday. Kaia Gerber's mother Cindy Crawford and father Rande Gerber were seen arm-in-arm while they enjoyed strolling together.