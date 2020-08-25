British-born American comedian John Oliver has made a great career out of irreverently criticizing governments and politicians from across the world, especially USA. However, he may have finally found his match in the mayor of a hitherto lesser-known town in Connecticut called Danbury.

After Oliver let out an abusive rant targeting the city in his famous show 'Last Week Tonight' on HBO, the mayor of Danbury, Mark Boughton, found an innovative way of getting some retribution. He released his own video and declared that he would be naming a sewer of the city after the comedian.

This announcement was made with the same level of spite that Oliver had in his monologue. "Behind me, you see the city's sewer plant. We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. Why? Because it's full of crap just like you, John," Mayor Boughton announced triumphantly on Facebook.

Oliver's bizarre attack

It is still not clear what prompted Oliver to let it rip on Danbury of all cities. The segment in which he made the controversial comments was focused on how some towns in the USA have great disparity when it comes to the racial composition of jury members. But he didn't draw a direct link between this problem and Danbury. He did, in fact, point out some laudable facts about the Connecticut town.

"If you are going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury because, and this is true, f*** Danbury," the comedian said in his bizarre attack on the city. Going on, Oliver mentioned how, in 2015, USA Today had put the city on the second spot in the list of best places to live in within USA.

He also informed his viewers about the wonderful railway museum and a castle that the town has. It was also, as Oliver said, once the center of hat manufacturing in the United States. Yet, Oliver said: "if you're from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver, children included, f*** you."

The Mayor, in his response video, pointed out the positive aspects that the British-accented comedian mentioned and said he agrees with them. But, for all the abuse heaped on the city by him, he decided that city will take its revenge with the naming of the sewer after him.