As coronavirus or COVID-19 is spreading globally at such a rapid rate, health organizations and artists around the world are finding innovative ways through songs to educated citizens about how precautions can be taken.

John Oliver on "Last Week Tonight" popularized song made by Vietnam's National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health along with ERIK and MIN. Coronavirus caution song, called "Ghen" goes with lyrics like "Wash our hands / Rub, rub, rub, rub evenly." Beats and rhythm of the song are so catchy that it inspired its own TikTok dance. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is an American late-night talk and news satire TV program hosted by comedian John Oliver on HBO.

Other artists who released songs on COVID-19

Vietnamese pop artists are not the only one to turn coronavirus guidelines into themed song. Artists globally are doing the same. There are more than 65 songs available on music applications and Youtube that includes "coronavirus" in their title.

Mexican singer Mister Cumbia dropped "La Cumbia Del Coronavirus" song late January. Song's lyrics include recommendations to contain the expansion of coronavirus. It include washing your hands often, using gels, not touching your face, putting on a mask, avoiding crowds and getting away from work when there is infection. It is the most popular coronavirus song where nearly 100,000 people have streamed it so far.

Dominican singer Yofrangel released a song "Corona Virus" in February. It crossed more than 800,000 views. The two minutes YouTube video produced by Fraga appeals to wear masks if you sneeze.

China's coronavirus anthem

China Media group released "Believe Love Will Triumph" in February. The video is also being called China's new coronavirus anthem. It was made with the intention to boost public confidence and determination while fighting against coronavirus.

Ramses Hatem comedian from Argentina dropped a song called "cORoNAviRUs" that crossed around 1,600 streams. He used coronavirus as an analogy for toxicity in relationships.

Whereas Musical artist Black Mamba Man criticized China's unhealthy eating habits through "Corona Virus Song". The video that got aired in the first week of February gained more than 60,000 views on YouTube.