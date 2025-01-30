Chilling Video Captures Moment American Airlines Jet Carrying 60 Collides With Military Helicopter Over Washington DC [WATCH]

A regional jet operated by American Airlines collided with a military helicopter while trying to land at Reagan National Airport in Washington. Emergency responders in the city are currently searching the Potomac River near the airport after the accident, which took place shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

A chilling video has emerged that captures the moment the American Airlines jet collided with the military helicopter midair. According to the airline, Flight 5342 was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members from Wichita, Kansas, to the capital when the crash took place. NBC Washington reports that rescue teams have pulled at least four people from the water to safety.

Desperate Search for Survivors

A defense official told CNN that the military helicopter had three soldiers on board and was not transporting any VIPs. According to Fox News, the Black Hawk has a capacity of 15 people.

"I have called over to my counterparts at the White House, and I can confirm that President Trump has been made aware of this situation," Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the jet, a Bombardier CRJ700, struck a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Runway 33. Audio recordings from the air traffic control tower captured a controller asking the helicopter, "PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?" referring to the passenger jet.

Moments after the apparent collision, another pilot can be heard asking, "Tower, did you see that?" The control tower immediately began redirecting other flights away from Reagan National Airport.

In a statement, DC Police said that they received multiple calls at 8:53 p.m. regarding an aircraft crash over the Potomac River.

DC Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department, and several partner agencies are actively conducting a search and rescue operation in the river. As of now, there is no confirmed information on casualties.

The airport said in a post to X: "All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update."

Big Tragedy

Webcam footage from the Kennedy Center captured what appears to be an explosion in mid-air. Emergency dispatch reports indicated that a "large amount of debris" was spotted in the water, and a "casualty collection point" was set up near the Metropolitan Police Department's hangar, where its helicopter is stationed.

Fireboats responded to the scene on the Potomac River in Arlington, according to a post by the DC Fire and EMS Department on X shortly after 9 p.m.

The Washington DC Police Department also confirmed its response, saying on X that multiple agencies were assisting at the scene.

Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall reported that the plane was carrying around 60 passengers.

"Tonight, we received devastating news of what can only be described as nothing short of a nightmare," he tweeted.

"I have been in contact with local and national authorities asking for answers and will continue to demand more information on how this unfolded."

Reagan National Airport announced on X that all takeoffs and landings have been suspended.

The flight route from Wichita was launched on January 8, 2024, after Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran secured the first direct connection between central Kansas and Washington, D.C.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

This comes just weeks after the 43rd anniversary of the Air Florida disaster, in which a flight crashed into the Potomac River due to severe weather, resulting in 78 fatalities on January 13, 1982.