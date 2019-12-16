The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued an Amber Alert on Sunday after two young children went missing in Jacksonville. The children were reported to be missing around 11.30 AM local time, while playing in the house's front yard when they went missing.

Jacksonville Sheriff Public Information officer Christian Hancock said the FDLE is on a search operation involving K9s, air units, drones, and several other units to find these two children. He told the reporters that they are searching everywhere and hope to find them as soon as possible.

The statement issued by the officials said that the family was inside while Braxton and Bri'ya Williams were playing outside. A family member contacted the police once they saw the siblings went missing. Braxton, 6, is said to belong to the autism spectrum but communicates with others. He was wearing a red sweater and jeans when he went missing.

His sibling, 5-year-old Bri'ya was wearing a gray sweater with multicolored writing on it, said the police and asked the people to be alert for the children and contact the Jacksonville Sheriff Office under 904-630-0500 or the dispatcher if they find any information with regard to the children. It is not known whether the children were alone or with someone.

Record number of missing children in 2018

According to the FBI, in 2018 there were 424,066 NCIC entries for missing children. In 2017, the total number of missing children entries into NCIC was 464,324. These numbers represent reports of missing children, of course, with duplicity if a child runs away multiple times in a year.