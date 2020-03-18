Controversial actress Amanda Bynes and her fiancé Paul Michael took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child. The couple in their respective pages posted the picture of ultrasound. But soon both the posts were deleted.

Amanda had posted the picture with the caption "Baby on Board." Whereas Paul Michael wrote: "Baby in the making." Reports claim that Amanda's lawyer David A Esquibias asked the couple to delete the posts immediately.

The statement released by their attorney stated: "When I saw the Instagram posts I immediately launched an investigation in to their origin. Since then I have been successful in causing these posts to be removed. I ask the media and the public to afford Amanda privacy during these difficult times." Attorney's statement was released to E News.

Amanda had recently announced that she has been sober for over one year two months now. She met Paul during her stay at the rehabilitation centre. Amanda was struggling with substance abuse. She has even faced legal troubles because of this. This even affected her personal life and she was admitted to a rehabilitation centre. Following her health condition, in 2010 she announced that she was backing out of acting.

Amanda was a popular child star and was popular for her performance in All That series that aired on Nickeldon between 1996 and 2000. Her popular works also include the Amanda Show, sitcom What I Like About You. She starred in the movie Big Fat Liar in 2002. She had a successful career with her performance in movies including What a Girl Wants, She's the Man, Hairspray, Sydney White and Easy A.

Amanda got engaged to Paul Micheal during Valentine's Day this year. She flaunted the ring and her love for Paul on social media. But recently there was news that Paul wanted to break off the engagement as Amanda was too conservative. However, the couple got together within days of having the argument. Reports clam that Amanda's funds and fiancés are managed by her mother since 2013, when she was admitted into a rehabilitation centre.