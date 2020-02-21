Former child star Amanda Bynes is on cloud nine as she announced her engagement to Paul Michael on Valentine's Day. Her latest video with soon-to-be husband Paul is breaking the internet and the couple looks sweet and Amanda looks gorgeous. Amanda while announcing the engagement had concealed her fiance's face in the photo. But soon, her followers started requesting her to reveal the face of Paul, whom she called the love of her life.

Amanda then revealed that she met Paul in a rehabilitation centre and they have been dating for nearly three months. Though they dated for a short time, the couple decided to get engaged. Amanda has now made up her mind and is sharing her fiance's photos with a happy face. In the latest pictures, Paul looks handsome with a clean-shaven face and he also ditched his glasses for a cute photo with Amanda. The caption of the photo is: "Myloveis Paul."

Amanda had shared a video with Paul

Amanda also shared a video with Paul and she wrote that Paul was drop-dead gorgeous and is the best person on the face of the Earth. Amanda also clarified about why she was sharing the video with the caption "drop-dead gorgeous." She said that praising Paul's looks was not her only intention, but she was sorry for calling celebrities ugly, earlier.

Amanda, who was showing erratic behaviour some time ago was even arrested in her sweatpants for drunken driving in 2012 and in 2014. Not stopping at that she had called celebrities like Rihanna, RuPaul and even former president of the US Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama ugly on her Twitter handle.

"I just wanted to post a video to say I'm sorry to everyone whom I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out. Now, I've remained sober for over a year—same with Paul—and I just want to let you all know I love you guys and I'm so happy now. I feel like I got what's mine and that's Paul," Amanda said in the video with Paul by her side.

Reports claimed that in Amanda left the sober living facility in December and also had dropped out of bachelor's degree program. She was in rehab as she was found to be doing drugs regularly.