Florida Woman Posed as 14-Year-Old Homeschooled Student, Molested Student She Met Online

A Tampa woman was arrested last week after she was accused of posing as a child and sexually battering a boy she met online.

According to Tampa police, detectives received a tip on Oct. 19 about an alleged "inappropriate relationship" between 22-year-old Alyssa Zinger and a child.

Zinger Had a 4-Month-Long Sexual Relationship with Victim She Met on Snapchat

The victim was identified by police as a middle school boy between the ages of 12 and 15, according to the arrest report. Zinger was accused of posing as a 14-year-old home-school student when she met the boy on social media, as reported by WFLA.

The child reported believing Zinger was 14 during their four-month relationship and "stated she physically seemed much older than her age," according to Tampa police. Detectives also learned Zinger lied to police about her age when the pair was caught shoplifting at Nordstrom in July.

According to Tampa police, detectives began investigating Zinger after receiving a tip alleging she sent child exploitation material involving the victim and another middle schooler to several other children on Snapchat.

Victim Told Police He Had More Than 30 Sexual Encounters with Zinger

When they interviewed the boy, he told police Zinger engaged in sexual activity with him approximately 30 times, according to the arrest report. He also stated that Zinger told him she molested other boys between the ages of 13 and 15, and now Tampa police are searching for any additional victims.

"It is disturbing and unsettling to see an adult take advantage of a child and prey on them," Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "Anyone who may have been a victim of Zinger's, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will support you and ensure a predator like Zinger doesn't cause you or others additional harm."

Zinger was arrested and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation. She has since been released, according to jail records.