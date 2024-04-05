Female Decatur Substitute Teacher Accused of Grooming, Engaging in Sexual Intercourse with 11-Year-Old Student

A long-time Decatur Public School substitute teacher was arrested and is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Decatur Public Schools.

According to police records Alley Bardfield, 32, was booked in Macon County Jail on Wednesday and is facing charges of Grooming and Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault. The victim is a 6th-grade student with DPS District 61 and Bardfield was a long-term substitute teacher assigned to his 6th grade class.

Victim's Mother Became Suspicious, Checked Son's Phone to Find Inappropriate Texts and Photos, $700 in Payments Received from Bardfield

On April 2, Tuesday, a Decatur resident spoke to Mt. Zion Police and reported a possible inappropriate relationship between her 11-year-old son and Bardfield. The victim's mother reported noticing her son acting differently after a visit to Bardfield's house. As a result, she checked her son's phone and social media.

The mother saw messages between Bardfield and the boy which included a photo of them both "flipping off the camera." She also noticed the teacher had sent her son more than $700 over the past few months, as reported by the Herald-Review.

"(The mother) confronted her child about this situation and the child disclosed he had unprotected sexual intercourse with Alley Bardfield on the night of March 29," said the affidavit. "The child was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital for a sexual assault examination kit." The child also said Bardfield would exchange nude photos on Snapchat.

Bardfield Allegedly Took Victim to Her Bedroom, Kissed Him Before Engaging in Unprotected Sex

During a "forensic" interview with police on Wednesday, the child said Bardfield had taken him to her bedroom and started kissing him. She had then helped the child undress and undressed herself before they had intercourse on her bed.

On Wednesday afternoon, with the child's mom and cops watching, the boy engaged in a text message conversation with the defendant. The child told Bardfield he has to go out of town and then texts: "...I love you and I miss you alley. When I come back I'll see if I can come over." Bardfield is quoted as replying: "You're always welcome; I love and miss you too."

Later on Wednesday the child called the defendant and police listen in after getting a court order to use an eavesdropping device. "(Bardfield) is heard telling the victim that her tubes are tied and that she cannot get pregnant," said the affidavit. "The victim asked Alley if he came over this weekend... if they could 'do it again'. Alley responded 'Yes'..."

Bardfield Admitted to Having Sex with the Victim, Claimed He Initiated It

On Wednesday, Officers with the Mt. Zion Police Department and Deputies from the Macon County Sheriff's Office conducted a joint investigation which included a thorough review of text messages, social media, and a search warrant executed at the suspect's residence.

Arrested by police Wednesday evening, Bardfield is quoted as admitting having intercourse with the boy and claiming "the 11-year-old made sexual advances towards her."

Decatur Public Schools released a statement that Bardfield is no longer employed by the district, but as it's an ongoing investigation, the district will have no further comment at this time. Bardfield is facing between six and 60 years in prison.