Minnesota Mom Admits to Sexually Assaulting 2 Teen Hockey Players at Hotel During Staycation with Her Husband, Kids

A Blaine woman has admitted that she sexually assaulted two teenage hockey players in a Roseville hotel room last winter during a staycation with her husband and their two kids.

Allison Schardin, 39, pleaded guilty last week in Ramsey County District Court to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the sexual encounters with the 15-year-old boys from Colorado at the hotel in the 2500 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors said they would drop a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct count. The terms include jail time of no more than eight months. As part of the plea deal Schardin must also register as a predatory sex offender. Schardin remains free on bond ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 10.

While in a hotel hot tub with the teens on Jan. 14, Schardin told them she was having marital problems. The complaint states her husband came to the pool room at one point and demanded she return to their room or their "relationship is over."

After the boys went to their rooms, Schardin sent a Snapchat message to one of the boys saying she got into an argument with her husband and wanted to stay in one of their rooms.

After she arrived, Schardin started talking about "sex and stuff," got in bed with two of the boys and asked them how sexually active they were. She then sexually assaulted two of the teens and asked them to perform sexual acts on her. One of their teammates was in the room watching.

She was arrested weeks later, with police saying she waived her Miranda rights and spoke openly with investigators, admitting to the sexual contact. In the days after the alleged assaults, Schardin is accused of urging one of the victims in a text message not to tell the police or report what happened.