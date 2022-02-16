Allegiant Air Passenger Kicked Off Flight for Wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' Face Mask [VIDEO]

A video of an Allegiant Air passenger being removed from a flight because he was wearing a mask that had "Let's Go Brandon" written on it is being widely circulated on social media.

The clip, shared by popular account @LibsofTikTok, shows a flight attendant arguing with a passenger onboard the Allegiant Air flight over the pro-Trump slogan on his mask.

'This is an FAA Regulation'

"Allegiant Airlines today," the text overlay in the video read. "You can't have Let's Go Brandon on your mask or you will be removed."

The video starts off with the attendant asking the man if he can wear a different mask. When the man asks why, the attendant responds by saying, "Because of the comment you've got written on there."

The man argues his case claiming freedom of expression, the attendant gives him an ultimatum; either wear a different mask or get off the flight.

"This is a violation of my rights," the passenger is heard saying.

"This is an FAA regulation," the attendant replies.

"I do not give you permission to film me," the attendant says when the passenger tries to film the interaction. She then asks him to gather his belongings and exit the aircraft.

What Does 'Let's Go Brandon' Mean?

"Let's Go Brandon" is a political slogan that is used to insult President Joe Biden. It's origin can be traced back to a Nascar race in Alabama in early October. Race winner Brandon Brown was doing an interview with NBC News while the crowd chanted "f-ck Joe Biden," which the newscaster later claimed was a chant of "Let's go Brandon" instead, seemingly as a form of damage control.



This is not the first time the airline has removed a passenger over the use of the slogan. In November, a Las Vegas woman was kicked off an Allegiant Air flight and arrested after she refused to wear a mask and yelled "Let's Go Brandon," causing a disturbance on board, as reported by Fox News.

Earlier this month, a Spirit Airlines passenger was forced to remove his electronic face mask featuring a glowing "Let's Go Brandon" slogan and replaced with one provided by the airline, as previously reported.