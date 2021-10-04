NBC Reporter Spins 'F**k Joe Biden' to 'Let's Go Brandon' During NASCAR Race Interview [Video]

In one of the most awkward live reporting sessions, a journalist from NBC desperately attempted damage control during an interview with NASCAR's Brandon Brown after his race ended. US president Joe Biden's name popped up in chants among a crowd at Talladega Superspeedway after Brown's first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win after the race was shortened by darkness with six laps remaining.

In a viral video, Brown can be heard saying, "Oh my God! Oh my God!" on his team's radio. "Wow! Just wow! Oh my God! This is a dream come true! This is a dream come true!" However, other than Brown expressing his excitement over his win, there was also something other than victorious cheers. The crowd spotted at the stands behind Brandon can be clearly heard shouting 'Fu*k Joe Biden' while the NBC reporter tries to override the chanting with her own version that says, 'Let's go Brandon.'

Moreover, Fox News reported that the anti-Biden chants came during Brown's post-race live interview. The reporter even acknowledged the chants but in her own style and words. After Brown expressed his victory as a "dream come true" in front of the camera, the crowd began to unitedly express their displeasure with Biden by chanting slang slogans.

Moreover, according to the report, NASCAR initially shared the video of the interview on social media but realising the existence of the anti-Biden chants with slang, the organization removed the post from Twitter.

Here's the viral video:

Anti-Biden Chant Breaks Out at Ryder Cup

This isn't the first time a crowd chanting anti-Biden slang slogans at sporting events. Last week, the 'F**k Joe Biden' chant broke out at Ryder Cup as the U.S. beat Europe. Celebrations at the sporting event descended into political smears for supporters with one video showing fans chanting the anti-Biden slogan from the stands.

Taking to Twitter a user by the name Femme 2.0 posted the video in which one woman can be heard saying, "Oh my God ... who started that?

On September 11, a similar incident also took place at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers game against Kansas where a section of the crowd present at the sporting event chanted the slogan against President Biden.

Anti-Biden expletive-laden chants have become a popular war cry at sports grounds during matches across the country in the past few weeks as similar slurs were also heard at a Virginia Tech game in Mississippi.