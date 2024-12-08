ALL(H)OURS to Take Action Against Netizen for Unauthorized Distribution of Masami's Private Photos

ALL(H)OURS member Masami recently got embroiled in a dating rumor after an individual posted several private photos of the idol. The images featured him with a mystery woman, and speculations started doing the rounds about his relationship status. The boy band responded to the rumors by releasing an official statement through their agency, EDEN Entertainment.

The entertainment company stated that it received multiple reports about illegal activities against its artists. According to the agency, it has gathered evidence to take legal action against malicious acts. The entertainment firm said the private photos of Masami. The pictures were posted online. It was not related to his present. The images were illegally taken from the artist's private social media page and posted online.

Through the official statement, the firm urged netizens to delete the photos immediately. The official statement revealed the boy group's plans to take legal action against the netizen for the unauthorized distribution of Masami's private photos.

Here is the Complete Statement by EDEN Entertainment: